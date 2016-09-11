SBM OFFSHORE THIRD QUARTER TRADING UPDATE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





November 9, 2016





PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE



Highlights

* Year-to-date 2016 Directional[1] revenue on track at US$1.6 billion.

* US$193 million order intake year to date.

* Third Quarter 2016 uptime at 99.2%.

* FPSO Cidade de Saquarema on hire as of July 8, 2016.

* FPSO Turritella on hire as of September 2, 2016.

* Brazilian Fifth Chamber referred settlement agreement to the Higher Council

of the Ministério Público Federal ("MPF"), for further consideration and

decision.

* Reiterating 2016 Directional(1) revenue and EBITDA guidance of at least

US$2.0 billion and around US$750 million, respectively.

* EUR150 million share repurchase program well underway.



Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore commented:



"This quarter saw the successful delivery of two complex FPSOs to our clients.

The scale and technological challenges of delivering these projects in line with

client schedule and to budget were very significant. I am very proud to see that

dedicated SBM Offshore staff demonstrated once again that experience matters, by

exceeding expectations.



Business across the offshore industry remains slow, with low order intake.

Visibility on new awards continues to be limited, even though interest is

picking up with the realization that the turning point in oil supply/demand is

close and that structural undersupply is likely only to be a matter of time.

Client feedback on our game changing Fast4Ward(TM) product is very positive.

This innovation combined with our ongoing restructuring and optimization program

give us confidence we have a credible solution to work profitably in a low oil

price environment."





Financial Highlights



+----------------------------+ +----------------------------+

| YTD Directional(1) | | YTD IFRS |



+----------------------------+ +----------------------------+



+----------------+ +----------------------------+ +----------------------------+

|in US$ million | | 3Q 2016 3Q 2015 % Change| | 3Q 2016 3Q 2015 % Change|

+----------------+ +----------------------------+ +----------------------------+

|Revenue | | 1,574 2,059 -24%| | 1,822 2,055 -11%|

| | | | | |

|Turnkey | | 622 1,252 -50%| | 921 1,320 -30%|

| | | | | |

|Lease and | | 952 807 18%| | 901 735 23%|

|Operate | | | | |

+----------------+ +----------------------------+ +----------------------------+



+----------------+ +----------------------------+ +---------+------------------+

|in US$ billion | |Sep-30-16 Dec-31-15 % Change| |Sep-30-16|Dec-31-15 % Change|

+----------------+ +----------------------------+ +---------+------------------+

|Backlog | | 17.5 18.9 -7%| | - - NM|

| | | | | |

|Net Debt | | 3.0 3.1 -4%| | 5.1 5.2 -1%|

+----------------+ +----------------------------+ +----------------------------+







Year-to-date 2016 Directional(1) revenue came in at US$1,574 million versus

US$2,059 million in the year-ago period. For the Turnkey segment, revenue

decreased 50% year-on-year to US$622 million, reflecting the slow-down in

activity due to continued difficult oil and gas market conditions, as well as

the sale to JV partners of a 45% stake in FPSO Turritella in the first half of

2015. The Lease and Operate revenue increased 18% versus the same period last

year to US$952 million, due to the commencement of production of FPSO Cidade de

Maricá which was on hire commencing February 7, 2016, FPSO Cidade de Saquarema

which was on hire on July 8, 2016, FPSO Turritella which was on hire commencing

September 2, 2016 and the contribution of the Production Handling Agreement

signed in September 2015 with Noble to connect the Big Bend and Dantzler fields

to the Thunder Hawk Deepdraft(TM) Semi in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.



Directional(1 )Backlog as of September 30, 2016 stood at US$17.5 billion. The

Company added US$ 193 million in new orders related to FEED, terminals and

offshore installation contracts and contract close-outs. Although SBM Offshore

is actively involved in several tenders for FEED studies and final awards, it

remains cautious on order intake in view of the continuing downturn in the oil

and gas industry.



Proportional net debt as of September 30, 2016 amounted to US$3.0 billion, a

decrease of 4% compared to the end of December 2015. This predominantly reflects

an increase in cash flow generated by the Lease and Operating segment and

upfront payments received from clients, more than offsetting the decreasing

capital expenditure in the Turnkey segment and the Company's share repurchase

program.



Directional(1) capital expenditure for the year to date amounted to US$35

million. Full year 2016 Directional(1) capital expenditure, net of upfront

client payments, has been revised from US$70 million to US$50 million. The year

to date and reduced full year forecast reflect good project progress and release

of contingencies in closing out Turnkey projects.





Project Review



FPSO Cidade de Saquarema (Brazil)



FPSO Cidade de Saquarema achieved first oil and completed a 72-hour continuous

production test leading to final acceptance. The vessel was formally on hire on

July 8, 2016. The FPSO achieved its operational milestone "flare out" on

September 20. The charter contract for the vessel includes an initial period of

20 years.



FPSO Turritella (US Gulf of Mexico)



FPSO Turritella was formally on hire as of September 2, 2016 after achieving

Commencement of Commercial Production (CoCP). The CoCP certificate was issued

on September 8, 2016. The lease and operate contract includes an initial period

of 10 years with future extension options up to a total of 20 years.



Turrets and Mooring systems



Commissioning continues in accordance with client's schedules and contractual

planning for the two large, complex turrets for Prelude FLNG and FPSO Ichthys.

The Prelude turret finalization date, previously foreseen for 2016, will be

aligned with client execution schedule.





Operational Uptime



The Company's fleet recorded 99.2% uptime for the third quarter, which brings

the year-to-date uptime to 96.4%.





FSO Serpentina Extension



The operating and maintenance contract on FSO Serpentina was extended on August

1, 2016 for a period of 6 months from the previous termination date of August

14, 2016 to February 14, 2017.





Compliance



The Brazilian Fifth Chamber upheld its decision of September 1, 2016 in which

the Leniency Agreement, as per the current terms, was not approved, and referred

the matter, including review of the appeals filed by the General Counsel for the

Republic (Advocacia Geral da União - "AGU") and the Public Prosecutor's Office

(Ministério Público Federal - "MPF"), to the Higher Council of the MPF (Conselho

Institutional) for further consideration and decision.



The Company remains committed to engage with all relevant authorities until the

Leniency Agreement is approved by the Fifth Chamber. Until it is binding upon

all parties, the Company is not under any obligation to make payments under the

Leniency Agreement.



The Leniency Agreement further remains subject to review by the Federal Court of

Accounts (Tribunal de Contas da União - "TCU"), which is not a condition

precedent to the Leniency Agreement.



It is currently not possible to predict the timing or final outcome of these

developments, and the Company will update the market accordingly.





YME Decommissioning



The Yme platform was decommissioned, taken off station and handed over to SBM

Offshore on August 22, 2016. The platform was subsequently transported and

placed onshore at a yard in Norway on September 12, where the platform will be

disassembled.





New Research and Development Laboratory



On October 12, 2016, SBM Offshore has officially inaugurated its new R&D

facilities at Carros - Le Broc, near Nice in France. The laboratory covers

2,300 m(2), and will cater to a variety of testing and research requirements

across the Company's product lines in new technological developments.





Dow Jones Sustainability Index ("DJSI")



On September 19, 2016, SBM Offshore was reconfirmed in the DJSI, for the seventh

consecutive year. The 2016 entry score of 81 out of 100 demonstrates that the

Company is recognized as an "Industry Leader" in the Energy Equipment and

Services sector.





Share Repurchase Program



On August 11, the Company initiated a EUR 150 million share repurchase program.

As of November 4, the Company had repurchased 6,971,000 shares at an average

share price of EUR 12.73, equal to 59% of the total repurchase program.





Release of Pre-Completion Corporate Guarantees



The release of pre-completion corporate guarantees associated with project

financings with respect to the three FPSOs Cidade de Maricá, Cidade de Saquarema

and Turritella is ongoing. Reflagging of FPSOs Cidade de Maricá and Cidade de

Saquarema to Panama, as a condition prior to release of the guarantees, has been

completed in September 2016. Release of the pre-completion corporate guarantees

is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2016.





Floating Wind Pilot Project



Having supplied more than 100 floating production and more than 450 offshore

mooring systems over almost 60 years, SBM Offshore is the technology leader for

floating and mooring solutions for the energy industry. SBM Offshore is looking

at deploying its technology in floating wind projects as these require strong

offshore experience and expertise.



On November 4, 2016 the French Government announced that it has selected the EDF

Energies Nouvelles (EDF EN) proposal to construct a pilot floating wind farm for

its Provence Grand Large project, offshore France. SBM Offshore's proprietary

floating systems solution for offshore wind turbines will be deployed on this

EDF EN project. The pilot project remains subject to the client's final

investment decision.



The scope for SBM Offshore would involve engineering, procurement, construction

and installation services of the floating and mooring components for three

floating wind systems. The execution planning remains subject to discussions

with EDF EN, authorities and other project stakeholders. The Company would

supply the floaters' components on a turn-key basis.





Outlook and Guidance



The Company is reiterating its 2016 Directional(1) revenue guidance of at least

US$2.0 billion, of which US$0.6-0.7 billion is expected in the Turnkey segment

and US$1.3-1.4 billion in the Lease and Operate segment. The Company also

reconfirms the 2016 Directional(1) EBITDA guidance of around US$750 million.





Conference Call



SBM Offshore has scheduled a conference call followed by a Q&A session at 18:30

Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.



The call will be hosted by Bruno Chabas (CEO), Peter van Rossum (CFO) and Erik

Lagendijk (CGCO). Interested parties are invited to listen to the call by

dialing +31 (0) 20 531 5851 in the Netherlands, +44 (0) 20 3365 3210 in the UK

or +1 866 349 6093 in the US.



A replay will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

Interested parties can listen to the replay by dialing +31 (0) 20 530 0220 and

using access code 327425# until December 9, 2016.





Corporate Profile



SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in

Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that

collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").



SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy

industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in

leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation

and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main

activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life

extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These

are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or

supplied on a turnkey sale basis.



As of December 31, 2015, Group companies employ approximately 7,000 people

worldwide. Full time company employees totaling 4,900 are spread over five

regional centres, eleven operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of

vessels. A further 2,100 are working for the joint ventures with several

construction yards. Please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.



The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns

investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is

sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V.

and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by

identifying the particular company or companies.





The Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, November 9, 2016

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Financial Calendar | Date | Year |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders | November 30 | 2016 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Full-Year 2016 Earnings - Press Release | February 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Annual General Meeting of Shareholders | April 13 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Trading Update 1Q 2017 - Press Release | May 10 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Half-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release | August 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Trading Update 3Q 2017 - Press Release | November 7 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------------+-------------+------+





For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Bert-Jaap Dijkstra

Investor Relations Director

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 322



Mobile NL: +31 6 2114 1017

Mobile MC: +33 6 4391 9302



E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra(at)sbmoffshore.com



Website: www.sbmoffshore.com





Media Relations

Vincent Kempkes

Head of Communications

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 170



Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67



E-mail: vincent.kempkes(at)sbmoffshore.com



Website: www.sbmoffshore.com





Disclaimer



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in

this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations

and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and

assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in

such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks

and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the

Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking

statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use

of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should",

"would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative

thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by

discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks

or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as

anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking

statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or

circumstances. . Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to

sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Directional view is a non-IFRS disclosure, which assumes all lease contracts

are classified as operating leases and all vessel joint ventures are

proportionally consolidated.



SBM OFFSHORE THIRD QUARTER TRADING UPDATE:

http://hugin.info/130754/R/2055625/769873.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SBM Offshore N.V. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.sbmoffshore.com



PressRelease by

SBM Offshore N.V.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 505961

Character count: 19770

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SBM Offshore N.V.

Stadt: Schiedam





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease