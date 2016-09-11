RUBIS: CUMULATIVE 9-MONTH REVENUE: +4% - GROWTH IN ACTIVITY BY VOLUME IN Q3: +5%

November 9, 2016







The Group enjoyed growth in the third quarter of 2016, with a total business

volume indicator up 5% (+2% at constant scope):

* Rubis Énergie recorded business volumes up 6% (+2% at constant scope);

* Rubis Support and Services, which includes Sara (Antilles refinery) and all

shipping and trading activities, generated revenue of ?146 million;

* Rubis Terminal recorded a 1.6% increase in storage revenues on the scope

under management (i.e. 100% of all terminals), with petroleum product

revenues up 2.3% in France.



For the record, Q3-2015 revenue included four months of the Eres-bitumen entity

acquired on June 1, 2015 but consolidated with the delay of a quarter, i.e. from

Q3-2015, and two months of SRPP (Reunion), consolidated in July 2015.

The continued decline in prices of petroleum products (propane: -9%) explains

the decline in the nominal revenue of Rubis Énergie (-5%), Rubis Support and

Services (-18%) and the integrated wholesale and trading activity of Rubis

Terminal (-27%), although such variations do not affect profitability.

The configuration of supply prices over the period kept the unit margin at the

high levels achieved in Q3-2015.



+---------------+---------------------+

| Q3 revenue | Cumulative 9 months |

| | to September 30 |

+----------------------------------+------+--------+-------+-------------+

| Revenue (in ?M) | 2016 | Change | 2016 | Change |

+----------------------------------+------+--------+-------+-------------+

| LPG AND FUEL DISTRIBUTION | 530 | -5% | 1,572 | +3% |

| | | | | |



| Europe | 121 | - 5% | 376 | - 7% |

| | | | | |

| Caribbean | 293 | - 4% | 837 | - 9% |

| | | | | |

| Africa | 117 | - 10% | 359 | +79% |

+----------------------------------+------+--------+-------+-------------+

| SUPPORT AND SERVICES | 146 | -18% | 415 | +13% |

+----------------------------------+------+--------+-------+-------------+

| BULK LIQUID STORAGE | 65 | -14% | 207 | -5% |

| | | | | |

| Bulk liquid storage and services | 34 | +3% | 97 | +3% |

| | | | | |

| Trading of petroleum products | 31 | - 27% | 110 | -11% |

+----------------------------------+------+--------+-------+-------------+

| Total consolidated revenue | 741 | -9% | 2,194 | +4% |

+----------------------------------+------+--------+-------+-------------+



Please note that no events significantly altering the Group's financial

structure, which was robust at the end of the quarter, have occurred since the

release of the financial statements for the six months to June 30, 2016.





Rubis Énergie: LPG and fuel distribution



Volumes sold in retail distribution by Rubis Énergie totaled 791,000 m(3) over

the period, an increase of 6%. At constant scope, volume growth was 2%.

Geographical breakdown of volumes

(retail distribution)



+--------------+---------+---------+--------+----------------+

| in '000 m(3) | Q3-2015 | Q3-2016 | Change | Change at |

| | | | | constant scope |

+--------------+---------+---------+--------+----------------+

| Europe | 187 | 178 | -5% | - 5% |

+--------------+---------+---------+--------+----------------+

| Caribbean | 356 | 402 | +13% | +13% |

+--------------+---------+---------+--------+----------------+

| Africa | 203 | 210 | +3% | -11% |

+--------------+---------+---------+--------+----------------+

| TOTAL | 747 | 791 | +6% | +2% |

+--------------+---------+---------+--------+----------------+







· Europe: volumes sold totaled 178,000 m(3), a decline of 5%. Temperatures

again hit all-time highs, particularly in September, with a quarterly index 35%

below the 30-year average. Q3 is traditionally a lackluster quarter in terms of

energy consumption in this region. However new contract signings remained

steady.

· Caribbean: volumes sold totaled 402,000 m(3), an increase of 13%. The

good increase (3%) in network volumes, which account for more than 50% of

volumes and gross margin, was noteworthy. Business momentum remained dynamic, as

evidenced by the strong growth of the "commercial" segment (fuel oil delivery to

industry, maritime customers, utilities, etc...).

· Africa: volumes totaled 210,000 m(3), +3% while they were down 11% at

constant scope. This change comprises a strong performance in LPG (+7%), stable

bitumen sales in West Africa (despite a gloomy economic environment in Nigeria),

and a pronounced drop in fuel oil volumes due to the decision to stop sales of

fuel oil in Nigeria (foreign exchange shortages having prompted the local

subsidiary to focus on imports of products with higher margins such as bitumen).

Analysis of sales excluding fuel oils in Nigeria shows volume growth of 3% at

constant scope in Africa.





Rubis Support and Services: shipping, trading, supply and refining



The Support and Services business, which includes Sara's (Antilles refinery)

revenues and shipping, trading and services activities, generated revenue of

?146 million (-18%).

The whole trading and supply of business handled a total volume of 344,000 m(3)

over the period, an increase of 23%.





Rubis Terminal: bulk liquid storage



Rubis Terminal's storage revenues (excluding Antwerp and Ceyhan) totaled ?34

million, an increase of 3%.

Rubis Terminal overall storage revenues, taking into account 100% of all

terminals under management, reached ?46 million, an increase of 1.6%. They

prompt the following comments:

* In France, revenue from all products combined increased by 2.6%:



* petroleum product revenues, which account for almost 80% of revenue,

increased by 2.3%, a good performance in a French market where

deliveries of petroleum products were down 4%. Effective since August,

Rubis Terminal has signed a management contract for the Gironde oil

depot (EPG), which has capacity of 135,000 m(3) and annual traffic of

1.9 million tonnes, capitalizing on its HSE and managerial track record,

* fertilizer revenues were strong, with growth of 12.6% over the quarter.

Enjoying its key position in this market, Rubis Terminal has become

Euronext's approved compensator for the futures market for nitrogenous

solutions, physical deliveries being performed in its specialized

facilities in Rouen,

* revenues from the sale of chemicals, heavy products and edible oils were

broadly stable, with a rebound in demand for edible oil storage in

Dunkirk.

* In Rotterdam, revenues were stable over the period. The terminal is about to

commission new storage capacity, for which operating leases have been

signed.

* Antwerp and Ceyhan (Turkey), whose revenues are not consolidated, were

broadly stable, with strong growth in Antwerp (+17%) thanks to the ramp-up

of new contracts and a slowdown in Turkey (-10%), the good level of trader

revenues only partially offsetting the decline in Iraqi transit.

Trading revenues totaled ?31 million, with no significant impact on results.





Upcoming events:

Q4 2016 revenue: February 9, 2017 (Market closing)









