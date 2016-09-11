REMINDER/Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 10, 2016

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2016) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX:

BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of

2016 on Thursday, November 10, 2016, and will hold a live webcast/conference

call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President,

Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for

the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.



DATE: Thursday, November 10, 2016

TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)



The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the

following address:



www.bombardier.com



Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer

period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:



In English: 514 394 9320 or



1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)



+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)







In French: 514 394 9316 or



(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)



+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)





The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website

shortly after the end of the webcast.





Contact Information

Contacts:

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.



+514 861 9481



Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727











