MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2016) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX:
BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of
2016 on Thursday, November 10, 2016, and will hold a live webcast/conference
call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President,
Investors Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for
the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.
DATE: Thursday, November 10, 2016
TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the
following address:
www.bombardier.com
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer
period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
In English: 514 394 9320 or
1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
In French: 514 394 9316 or
(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website
shortly after the end of the webcast.
Contact Information
Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 5727
