UPDATE - In-Memory Computing Planet Website Launched to Encourage Information Sharing Across the Community

Portal Creates a Centralized Location for In-Memory Computing Blogs and Events from Around the World

(firmenpresse) - FOSTER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite, today announced the launch of the , a moderated community portal designed to encourage information sharing within the in-memory computing industry. The IMCPlanet.org website consolidates in-memory computing blogs and events from around the world, providing the community with a centralized location for finding the latest information and events related to in-memory computing. Any vendor, end user or individual with a relevant blog or event to share is welcome to contribute.

"We established IMCPlanet.org for the same reason we decided to launch and host the -- the recognition that improving access to up-to-date information benefits the entire in-memory computing industry -- vendors, end users, and industry observers," said , President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "Bringing information together in a central location is keeping with the spirit of open source, and we hope to see contributions from everyone who is committed to furthering in-memory computing technology."

In-memory computing bloggers are encouraged to add to the conversation by submitting their RSS feeds to IMCPlanet.org. In-memory computing event organizers can submit upcoming conferences, meetups, webinars, and related events. To subscribe to the In-Memory Computing Planet, contribute an RSS feed, or post an event, please visit .

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. The GridGain solution connects data stores (SQL, NoSQL, and Apache Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable, distributed cluster of commodity servers. The GridGain In-Memory Data Fabric is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit .

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

