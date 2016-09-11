CUPE Local 4055 and Sunwing reach tentative agreement that provides important gains to flight attendants

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- CUPE Local 4055, which represents Sunwing's flight attendants, reached a tentative agreement with the employer on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

"Important gains were made and no concessions given. Therefore, the bargaining committee unanimously recommends ratification of the five-year deal", said CUPE Local 4055 President, Mark Brancelj.

No more details will be made public until the tentative agreement is presented to members. Membership meetings will be held across Canada from November 24 to December 9. The ratification vote will follow, and results will be released on December 18.

CUPE Local 4055 members' collective agreement expired on May 31, 2016. The tentative agreement was reached after six months of negotiations.

CUPE Local 4055 represents 1,000 flight attendants working at Sunwing's eight bases: Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec City, and Winnipeg.

