Government of Canada Announces Funding for The Manitoba Museum's Renewal Project

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South Centre), today announced $2.5 million in funding to The Manitoba Museum for its project "Bringing Our Stories Forward." Minister Carr made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will revitalize the Museum and enable it to provide visitors with a more interactive and engaging experience. The project will include the renovation and renewal of several galleries and the purchase of state-of-the-art digital equipment.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada understands the importance of art and heritage facilities, which is why we committed to making significant new investments in cultural infrastructure. Our support for the renewal of The Manitoba Museum will help ensure Canadians have better access to our history, now and for generations to come."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Each year, thousands of visitors of all ages walk through the doors of The Manitoba Museum eager to learn and discover the history of our province. It is an iconic heritage institution that needs to be maintained, and I am proud to announce the Government of Canada's support to its renewal project. I look forward to seeing the changes once construction is complete."

-The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South Centre)

"We are very grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting the renewal of one of the province's most beloved cultural institutions-The Manitoba Museum. This investment will build Manitoba pride and ensure that stories of Indigenous peoples and immigration are updated and that the visitor experience is enriched. As the Museum looks ahead to its 50th anniversary and the province's 150th anniversary, the time is right to invest in The Manitoba Museum."

- Jeoff Chipman, Campaign Chair, Bringing Our Stories Forward, The Manitoba Museum

Contacts:


Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



Date: 11/09/2016 - 20:30
Language: English
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: WINNIPEG, MANITOBA


