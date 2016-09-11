MEF Announces Winners for 2016 Excellence Awards Presented at MEF16

38 Prestigious Awards Recognize Service, Application, Technology, and Professional Excellence and Innovation

(firmenpresse) - BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- (), the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services, this week announced the winners for the , which recognize service, application, technology, and professional excellence and innovation in the global Third Network community. The Awards program is the largest in the world focused on advanced Carrier Ethernet services and emerging Third Network services powered by CE 2.0, LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), NFV, and SDN networking technologies.

The 2016 Awards were presented at the MEF Excellence Awards Dinner as part of the MEF16 () global networking conference taking place at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel, Baltimore, MD, USA.

"MEF congratulates the 2016 Award winners for the outstanding work they are doing to advance service and technology innovation," said Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF. "Judging was highly competitive this year, with 36 companies -- including 19 service providers and 17 technology vendors -- competing as Finalists for this year's awards."

The judging panel for the MEF Excellence Awards was comprised of global and regional senior analysts from ATLANTIC-ACM, Current Analysis, Frost & Sullivan, IHS Markit, Metanoia, Ovum, SDxCentral, and Vertical Systems, in addition to independent judges.

The 2016 Excellence Awards winners are listed below

Worldwide Awards

Service Provider of the Year - AT&T

Innovative Service of the Year - AT&T

Best Service Provider Marketing - Colt Technology Services

LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Service Provider Leadership - Level 3 Communications, AT&T, and Sparkle

Best Network Innovation - AT&T

Wholesale Service Provider of the Year

Asia Pacific (APAC) - Tata Communications

Caribbean & Latin America (CALA) - C&W Networks

Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) - Colt Technology Services

North America - Level 3 Communications

Global - Verizon Partner Solutions and PCCW Global (tie)

Retail Service Provider of the Year

APAC - PLDT

EMEA - Colt Technology Services

North America - Level 3 Communications

Global - Level 3 Communications

Best Service Innovation of the Year

APAC - PLDT

CALA - C&W Networks

EMEA - Colt Technology Services

North America - Global Capacity & AT&T (tie)

Global - AT&T

Best Enterprise Application of the Year

Education - Vertical Telecoms Pty Limited (Vertel)

Financial - Colt Technology Services

Government - Comcast Business

Health - AT&T

Manufacturing - Colt Technology Services

Media - Tata Communications

Retail - Level 3 Communications

Sports and Entertainment - Comcast Business

Third Network Technology Vendor of the Year - Amdocs

CE 2.0 Technology of the Year - Accedian Networks

LSO Technology of the Year - Amdocs and CENX (tie)

NFV Technology of the Year - ADVA Optical Networking

SDN Technology of the Year - VeloCloud

Multi-Vendor Innovation of the Year - Oracle Communications, InfoVista, Juniper Networks, and ADVA Optical Networking

Third Network Thought Leadership - ECI

LSO, NFV, and SDN Consulting - Fujitsu Network Communications

Industry Executive of the Year - John Donovan, AT&T

MEF Distinguished Fellow - Steve Haddock

MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (MEF-CECP) of the Year - Dan Blemings, Director of Ethernet Product Management, AT&T

MEF is the driving force enabling Third Network services for the digital economy and the hyper-connected world. The Third Network concept combines the agility and ubiquity of the internet with the assurance and security of CE 2.0. Third Network services provide an on-demand, orchestrated, and assured experience with user-directed control over network resources and cloud connectivity. Third Network services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, NFV, and CE 2.0.

MEF leverages its global 210+ network operator and technology vendor community, builds upon the robust $80 billion Carrier Ethernet market, and provides a practical evolution to the Third Network with LSO, SDN, and NFV implementations that build upon a CE 2.0 foundation. See for more information.

MEF is the host of the MEF16 () global networking event taking place 7-10 November 2016 at the Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel in Baltimore/Washington D.C., USA. This year's event expands popular elements of last year's program, including the MEF Excellence Awards Dinner, Proof of Concept Service & Technology Showcase, LSO Hackathon, and Global Media Hub. MEF16 features new Workshops on LSO, Open Initiatives, MEF Certification Programs (services, technology, professionals), and Wholesale Services & Interconnection. Also new for 2016 are the UNITE Partners Summit focusing on standards and open source solutions for Third Network orchestrated services and the OPEN-O Mini-Summit.

Register for MEF16. Attendance is free for qualified service end-user professionals from enterprises, businesses, government, defense, educational, or non-profit organizations.

