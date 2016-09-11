Finjan Holdings Appoints Eyal Harari to Lead Advisory Services Firm, CybeRisk, as Chief Executive Officer

(firmenpresse) - EAST PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- , Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), a cybersecurity company, announced that Eyal Harari has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, CybeRisk. Mr. Harari will be responsible for carrying out current contracts and ongoing business development for the risk advisory services business. Effective November 14, 2016, Eyal will replace Yoram Golandsky who is departing to lead an in-house security program for a financial institution.

In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer of CybeRisk, Mr. Harari was intimately involved in establishing and managing the day-to-day operations and, having been with the company since inception, he has been instrumental in the business and brand development over the past 18 months. Prior to his work at CybeRisk, Mr. Harari held several senior positions in the Security industry. At Cisco, he was the Operations Manager of the Israeli Cyber Center of Excellence worldwide operations where he managed the center's resources both internally and externally including projects initiation, deliverables, finance and quality. Prior to Cisco, he served as the Vice President of Operations for Security-Art, a cyber security and information risk management power house.

"CybeRisk is an important subsidiary for Finjan, allowing us to leverage our 20-year history and deeply rooted knowledge in cybersecurity, for the benefit of the firm's clients and consumers by creating awareness of cyber related risks," stated Phil Hartstein, President and CEO of Finjan. "We firmly believe that people have to be part of any technology solution and we congratulate Eyal and look forward to continuing to build CybeRisk through his very capable leadership, we'd like to thank Yoram for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors."

"I would like to thank Phil and the team at Finjan for the appointment of CEO of CybeRisk. Having been in business 18 months, I believe CybeRisk is on a path towards real momentum," said Harari. "The prevalence of cybersecurity threats to organizations, both large and small, is increasing and I am confident we have the right team in place, the experience and the knowledge to offer corporations guidance and deliver on our promise of interconnection from the server room to the board room."

Established nearly 20 years ago, Finjan Holdings, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in cybersecurity. Finjan Inc.'s inventions are embedded within a strong portfolio of patents focusing on software and hardware technologies capable of proactively detecting previously unknown and emerging threats on a real-time, behavior-based basis. Finjan continues to grow through investments in innovation, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships promoting economic advancement and job creation. For more information, please visit .

