Six Canadian Companies Recognized for Innovation at Ingenious Awards

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) recognized six Canadian organizations at the 2016 , an annual celebration of excellence in the use of information and communications technology (ICT) by organizations in all walks of Canadian life to solve problems, improve performance, introduce new services and grow businesses. In addition, two outstanding CIO's were recognized for the , in both the public and private sectors, recognizing overall excellence among Canada's community of CIOs.

The accomplishments of the 2016 winners provided a glimpse into the power of ICT to solve health care problems, enable payment functionality easily on multiple devices using the cloud, increasing agriculture yields while reducing energy and labour costs, putting the power of big data analytics into the hands of SMBs and streamline day-to-day operations of a non-profit to better serve people in need.

The 2016 Ingenious Award Winners in six categories: (link to each winner story / video on website)

The 2016 CanadianCIO of the Year Award Winners (link to bios on website)

"The annual celebration of excellence of innovation allows us to celebrate with visionary leaders who have thought outside of the box and charted their own destiny," noted Robert Watson, President and CEO, ITAC. "The transformative powers of ICT impacts all sectors and will continue to strengthen our country."

Launched in 2011, the Ingenious Awards program invites nominations from across Canada's ICT industry, from organizations in the six categories that have realized significant results through the innovative use of ICT. ITAC is proud to partner with the (CIOCAN) on both the Ingenious Awards Program and CanadianCIO of the Year Awards. CIOCAN together with partner to recognize individuals making extraordinary contributions to the evolution of technology in Canada in their capacity as CIO's in both the public and private sector for the CanadianCIO of the Year Awards.

About ITAC

The Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) is the voice of the Canadian information and communications technologies (ICT) industry championing the development of a robust and sustainable digital economy in Canada. A vital connection between business and government, we provide our members with the advocacy, networking and professional development services that help them to thrive nationally and compete globally. A prominent advocate for the expansion of Canada's innovative capacity, ITAC encourages technology adoption to capitalize on productivity and performance opportunities across all sectors. A member-driven not-for-profit, ITAC has served as the authoritative national voice of the $170 billion ICT industry for over 60 years.

