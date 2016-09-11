Atacama Pacific Announces TSXV Approval of 2013 Warrant Extension

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: ATM) ("Atacama Pacific") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the extension of the expiry date of 3,362,500 common share purchase warrants (the "2013 Warrants") that were issued on November 29, 2013 and were set to expire on November 29, 2016. Under the updated terms of the warrant agreement, each 2013 Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one common share at an exercise price of $1.40 any time prior to March 31, 2018. Aside from the extension of the expiry date, all other terms of the 2013 Warrants remain unchanged. By their own accord, the expiry date of 637,500 2013 Warrants owned by Atacama Pacific's officers and directors will not be extended.

About Atacama Pacific

Atacama Pacific's business is the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals resource properties in Chile. Atacama Pacific's principal mineral property is the Cerro Maricunga oxide-associated, breccia-hosted gold project, located in Region III, 140 kilometres by road northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific's goal is to become a producer of gold through the development of the Cerro Maricunga Gold Project. The Cerro Maricunga deposit hosts total Proven and Probable mineral reserves of 294.4 million tonnes grading 0.40 grams per tonne for 3,743 million ounces of gold representing one of the largest undeveloped oxide associated gold deposits in the world not controlled by a producer.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Maria Leticia Conca Benito, Mining Engineer, Universidad de Chile, Registered Member of Chilean Mining Commission, CEO and Project Director, Alquimia, was the independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the compilation of the information and preparation of the 2014 PFS. Carlos Guzman, a mining engineer, Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a registered member of the Chilean Mining Commission, was the independent qualified person responsible for the mining related sections of the 2014 PFS including the generation of the pit shell for constrained resources and the mineral reserve estimate.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commencement and completion of the Cerro Maricunga feasibility study. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or "belief", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Such factors include, among other items, the timing of the completion of an updated prefeasibility study or feasibility study, the impact of proposed updated mining conditions, including crushing and processing methods and mining rates, the results of due diligence activities, changes in economic parameters and assumptions, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future prices of gold; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of further economic and technical studies, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in Atacama Pacific's publicly filed documents.

Although Atacama Pacific has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

