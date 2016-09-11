Government of Canada announces $2.35 million for aircraft communications technology

Western Innovation Initiative funding helps companies quickly move their ideas to market
CALGARY, ALBERTA -- Western Economic Diversification Canada
An improved satellite communications system that can detect early warning signs and monitor aircraft in real-time will get off the ground sooner because of the Government of Canada's investment of $2.35 million.
Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today during a visit to The Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., which provides integrated intelligence and communications technology to the aerospace industry, will use the funding to upgrade its Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS) and commercialize its cloud-based UpTime software. These two technologies will work in unison to provide customers with crucial real-time aircraft intelligence and services such as tracking, aircraft health monitoring, equipment diagnostics, and cockpit communications. They are targeted for introduction by early 2019.
There is a growing global demand for real-time predictive maintenance systems and tracking services due to the increasing number of air services, carriers and recent aircraft disappearances. These integrated technologies will enhance aircraft safety, improve tracking over remote areas, allow for more efficient maintenance scheduling and help to make FLYHT more competitive in the global marketplace.
This investment is one of several successful projects to be announced under the . The program provides $100 million in repayable contributions to small- and medium-sized companies in Western Canada.
Quotes
"FLYHT is poised to be a global player in the aircraft communications technology sector and the innovative satellite systems it is developing can solve real challenges in the industry. The Government of Canada's investment in companies such as FLYHT will generate real growth for the local economy and provide jobs for our skilled workers."
- Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada
"It's really exciting to have been selected for WINN funding which greatly contributes to the work we do in the aerospace sector in Alberta. We are upgrading the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS) and commercializing the Company's cloud-based UpTime software which includes functionality to better support new and current customers."
- Flint Walters, Program Manager, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Contacts:
Donna Kinley
Regional Communications Manager
Western Economic Diversification Canada
780-495-6892
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
Nola M. Heale, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
403-291-7425
