Notice of Grenville Strategic Royalty's Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results Conference Call

Financial results to be released before market on Wednesday, November 16, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") today announced it will release its third quarter 2016 financial results before the market on Wednesday, November 16, 2016. Mr. Steve Parry, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day, Wednesday, November 16, 2016, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website

About Grenville

Based in Toronto, Grenville is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments and buyouts from contracts. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.

Contacts:
Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp.:
Steve Parry
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 777-0383



