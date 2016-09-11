       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Dundee Corporation to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee" or the "Company") senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's third quarter 2016 results.

THIRD QUARTER 2016 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Webcast:

Live Call: 1.888.231.8191 or 1.647.427.7450

Replay: 1.855.859.2056 or 1.416.849.0833

Replay Passcode: 17328972

Dundee plans to issue a news release containing the third quarter 2016 results after market close on Monday, November 14, 2016 and will also post it to the Company's web site. The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at midnight. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available at Dundee's website.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Contacts:
John Vincic
Investor and Media Relations
Dundee Corporation
(647) 402-6375



More information:
http://www.dundeecorp.com



published by: Marketwired
