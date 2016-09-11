Resource Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2016 Operating Results

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE: RSO) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2016 operating results on Sunday evening, November 13, 2016, and it invites investors and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its conference call on Monday, November 14, 2016, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed by investors and other interested parties from the home page of the Company's website at . For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically from 11:30 a.m. E.T. on November 14, 2016 until 11:30 a.m. E.T. on November 21, 2016 by dialing 855.859.2056 or 404.537.3406, passcode 10974346.

The Company is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt and equity investments. It is externally managed by Resource Capital Manager, Inc. ("RCM"), which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC ("C-III"), a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. C-III acquired RCM's parent company, Resource America, Inc., on September 8, 2016. More information about the Company can be found on its website at or by contacting Marketing and Investor Relations at .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "trend", "will," "continue," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "look forward" or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by Resource Capital Corp. from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Resource Capital Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

