CSE to Host "Go Public Boot Camp" and "CSE Day" Events in Toronto Next Week

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) announced today that it will host two events in Toronto during November designed to engage, inspire and connect local entrepreneurs: Go Public Boot Camp, created to help growing companies navigate the path to a public listing, and CSE Day, a popular networking event where investors, finance professionals and industry executives learn about and share ideas with companies listed on the exchange.

CSE Presents: Go Public Boot Camp

Go Public Boot Camp provides entrepreneurial corporate managers with an-depth look at the process of taking a company public in Canada. The event features presentations by legal, accounting, capital markets and other professionals that explore the tools needed to efficiently transition to the public marketplace and establish a sustainable best practices framework.

Presenting sponsors include business law firm McMillan LLP; accounting, tax and consulting firm MNP LLP; and SmallCapPower, a leader in small cap stock coverage and research. Also slated to present are representatives from Computershare, Blender Media, CSE-listed Drone Delivery Canada, and members of the capital markets team at Integral Wealth Securities.

When: Tuesday, November 15, 2016, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew's Club & Conference Centre; 150 King St. West, 16th Fl., Sun Life Tower

Go Public Boot Camp is free to attend but registration is required:

The CSE held its inaugural Go Public Boot Camp in Vancouver on October 18. The successful event featured eight speakers and attracted guests from industries including technology, natural resources and life sciences.

CSE Day - Where Engagement and Education Lead to Opportunity

The CSE Day Fall Session and Pitch Reception is the latest in a series of CSE Day events held in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York. Now entering its third year, the CSE Day platform provides CSE companies an opportunity to augment capital raising and shareholder communications initiatives by pitching their stories to members of the investment community.

CSE Day concludes with a catered networking reception where attendees have the chance to speak directly with management and directors from the presenting companies.

This year's CSE Day Fall Session and Pitch Reception also involves an executive luncheon for CSE issuers where marketing experts Jamie Shanks, author of Social Selling Mastery, and Julie Littlechild, who founded AbosluteEngagement.com after 20 years researching high-achieving professionals, will discuss approaches to communicating effectively with the capital markets.

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Executive Luncheon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Pitch Reception from 4:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Trump International Hotel and Tower; 325 Bay St.

CSE issuers and capital markets participants planning to attend the Executive Luncheon, please register here by November 10 to benefit from early-bird pricing: .

The Pitch Reception is open to existing and prospective issuers, financial market professionals and individual investors. Registration for this portion of the CSE Day's event is available at .

