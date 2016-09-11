       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Aircraft


Mass Innovation Nights Announces Education Tech Event with Dassault Systemes

ID: 506011
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The first ever education tech-themed event will be held on November 16, 2016, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. The event will be held at headquarters in Waltham, Mass.

"There are so many interesting and disruptive products out there with the potential to change the way we learn," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and . "We're excited to be bringing attention to this important tech sector so often overlooked."

"Dassault Systèmes recently announced , aimed at encouraging kids to get excited about STEM fields," said Marie Planchard, director of education and early development, Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS. "Mass Innovation Nights 'ed tech' is a great opportunity to support educational technology at a local level."

Free of charge and open to the public, MIN #92 "ed tech" features experts, networking, tabletop presentations with new local products and presentations from the winners of online voting. The products include:

30hands Storyteller Web
Artisanal KITS
Cognii
Eduporium
Flye App
History UnErased
Inli.ne
Ivy Ladder
Lyriko
Riipen
Scholar Jet
Smartick Method

Experts from:
Proper Orange
BIBSMA

Guests are encouraged to use hashtags #MIN92 and #EdTech to share their photos and commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please .

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 7 years, it has launched more than 900 products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding. MIN is currently seeking hosts and sponsors for the 2017 season. Contact the organization for additional information. Follow or visit the .

Media Contact:


Kristen Avini
510-221-8122
Mass Innovation Nights



More information:
http://mass.innovationnights.com



Keywords (optional):

education, technology, edtech, ed-tech, innovation, startup, waltham, engineer, scientific, kids, children,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/09/2016 - 22:18
Language: English
News-ID 506011
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Mass Innovation Nights
Stadt: WALTHAM, MA


Number of hits: 67

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Aircraft




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.314
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 177


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z