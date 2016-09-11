Mass Innovation Nights Announces Education Tech Event with Dassault Systemes

(firmenpresse) - WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- The first ever education tech-themed event will be held on November 16, 2016, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm. The event will be held at headquarters in Waltham, Mass.

"There are so many interesting and disruptive products out there with the potential to change the way we learn," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and . "We're excited to be bringing attention to this important tech sector so often overlooked."

"Dassault Systèmes recently announced , aimed at encouraging kids to get excited about STEM fields," said Marie Planchard, director of education and early development, Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS. "Mass Innovation Nights 'ed tech' is a great opportunity to support educational technology at a local level."

Free of charge and open to the public, MIN #92 "ed tech" features experts, networking, tabletop presentations with new local products and presentations from the winners of online voting. The products include:

30hands Storyteller Web

Artisanal KITS

Cognii

Eduporium

Flye App

History UnErased

Inli.ne

Ivy Ladder

Lyriko

Riipen

Scholar Jet

Smartick Method

Experts from:

Proper Orange

BIBSMA

Guests are encouraged to use hashtags #MIN92 and #EdTech to share their photos and commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please .

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 7 years, it has launched more than 900 products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding. MIN is currently seeking hosts and sponsors for the 2017 season. Contact the organization for additional information. Follow or visit the .

Media Contact:



Kristen Avini

510-221-8122

Mass Innovation Nights





More information:

http://mass.innovationnights.com



PressRelease by

Mass Innovation Nights

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 22:18

Language: English

News-ID 506011

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mass Innovation Nights

Stadt: WALTHAM, MA





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease