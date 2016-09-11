       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Document Security Systems Sets Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call

ID: 506017
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - ROCHESTER, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- (NYSE MKT: DSS) (the "Company") a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

DSS CEO Jeff Ronaldi, CFO Phil Jones, and Board Chairman Robert Fagenson will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2016
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: (800) 895-0198
International dial-in: (785) 424-1053

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 29, 2016. U.S. replay dial-in: (800) 839-4897

Document Security Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE MKT: DSS) products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to protect brands and digital information from the expanding world-wide counterfeiting problem. DSS technologies help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites. DSS continually invests in research and development to meet the ever-changing security needs of its clients and offers licensing of its patented technologies.

For more information on the AuthentiGuard Suite, please visit . For more information on DSS and its subsidiaries, please visit . To follow DSS on Facebook, click .

Investor Relations
Document Security Systems
(585) 325-3610
Email:



Keywords (optional):

document-security-systems, digital-information, dss-technologies, authentiguard-suite, governments,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/09/2016 - 22:45
Language: English
News-ID 506017
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Document Security Systems, Inc.
Stadt: ROCHESTER, NY


Number of hits: 65

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.314
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 180


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z