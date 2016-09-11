Document Security Systems Sets Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - ROCHESTER, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- (NYSE MKT: DSS) (the "Company") a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

DSS CEO Jeff Ronaldi, CFO Phil Jones, and Board Chairman Robert Fagenson will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2016

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (800) 895-0198

International dial-in: (785) 424-1053

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 29, 2016. U.S. replay dial-in: (800) 839-4897

Document Security Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE MKT: DSS) products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to protect brands and digital information from the expanding world-wide counterfeiting problem. DSS technologies help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites. DSS continually invests in research and development to meet the ever-changing security needs of its clients and offers licensing of its patented technologies.

For more information on the AuthentiGuard Suite, please visit . For more information on DSS and its subsidiaries, please visit . To follow DSS on Facebook, click .

Investor Relations

Document Security Systems

(585) 325-3610

Email:

Firma: Document Security Systems, Inc.

Stadt: ROCHESTER, NY





