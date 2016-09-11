Harvest Operations Reports Q3 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Harvest Operations Corp. ("Harvest" or the "Company") announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

This press release is an overview of the third quarter results for 2016 and should be read with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at .

All financial data has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board except where otherwise noted. All figures reported herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3 2016 HIGHLIGHTS:

Upstream

BlackGold

Corporate

FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

CONFERENCE CALL

Harvest will hold a conference call to discuss our third quarter 2016 results on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time (12:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access the conference call dial 1-866-225-2055 (international callers) or 1-416-340-2220 (Toronto local) a few minutes prior to start and request the Harvest Operations conference call. The call will be available for replay by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and entering the passcode 4762044. The replay will be available up to and including November 17, 2016.

HARVEST CORPORATE PROFILE

Harvest is a wholly-owned, subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation ("KNOC"). Harvest is a significant operator in Canada's energy industry offering stakeholders exposure to exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas (Upstream) and an oil sands project under construction and development in northern Alberta (BlackGold).

KNOC is a state owned oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas along with storing petroleum resources. KNOC will fully establish itself as a global government-run petroleum company by applying ethical, sustainable and environment-friendly management and by taking corporate social responsibility seriously at all times. For more information on KNOC, please visit their website at .

ADVISORY

Certain information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factor that may cause actual results to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the forward-looking information may not be appropriate for other purposes and the actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Although management believes that the forward-looking information is reasonable based on information available on the date such forward-looking statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Although we consider such information reasonable at the time of preparation, it may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Harvest assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances, estimates or opinions change, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:



INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT:

Harvest Operations Corp.

Greg Foofat

Investor Relations

Toll Free Investor Mailbox: (866) 666-1178





Harvest Operations Corp.

1500, 700 - 2nd Street S.W.

Calgary, AB Canada T2P 2W1

Website:





More information:

http://www.harvestenergy.ca



PressRelease by

Harvest Operations Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 23:01

Language: English

News-ID 506018

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Harvest Operations Corp.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease