Serinus Q3 2016 Financial and Operating Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX: SEN)(WARSAW: SEN), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Note: with the sale of its 70% ownership interest in Ukraine in early February 2016, the financial results from those assets have been reclassified as discontinued operations starting with the three month period ending March 31, 2016. The comparative financial statements have been restated to show the discontinued operations separate from continuing operations. Unless otherwise noted, all figures contained in this press release are with respect to the continuing operations only. More information concerning the discontinued operations is contained in the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Third Quarter Highlights

Outlook

Average daily production (SEN WI) for the fourth quarter to date has been approximately 1,226 boe/d (919 bbl/d of oil, 1.84 MMcf/d of gas) with the restoration of production from CS-1 and CS-3.

The Company's focus remains on reducing costs wherever possible while maintaining existing production in Tunisia. Budgets will be re-examined on an ongoing basis in the event of that management becomes confident that such prices can be sustained, and that funding is available to recommence drilling.

As previously announced, on October 31, 2016 the National Agency for Mineral Resources ("NAMR") in Romania granted approval of the Phase 3 Extension Addendum (the "Addendum") for the Satu Mare Licence. The Company will now concentrate on moving the Moftinu gas discovery into experimental production. Serinus has been conducting certain engineering studies and preliminary design work with respect to the requisite surface facilities and development wells, but was limited from substantial further progress until the approval of the Addendum.

Serinus, through its wholly owned subsidiary Winstar Satu Mare S.A., owns a 60% interest in Satu Mare. The owner of the remaining 40% (the "Partner") has indicated that it does not wish to participate in future development. However, the Partner is currently in a legal dispute with the Romanian government, and its ability to transfer that interest to Serinus is uncertain. The Company is in discussions with the Partner and various government agencies including NAMR and the financial authorities to ensure that it acquires 40% interest.

The Company is examining several alternatives for funding the development activities in both Romania and Tunisia.

Cautionary Statement:

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Test results are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Test data contained herein is considered preliminary until full pressure transient analysis is complete.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website ().

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial, political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

Contacts:



Serinus Energy Inc. - Canada

Gregory M. Chornoboy

Director - Capital Markets & Corporate Development

+1-403-264-8877





Serinus Energy Inc. - Poland

Jakub J. Korczak

Vice President Investor Relations & Managing Director CEE

+48 22 414 21 00





