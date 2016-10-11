       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Peyto Issues Clarification

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- In its November 9, 2016 news release outlining the preliminary 2017 Budget, Peyto (TSX: PEY) indicated that production is anticipated to grow "from an expected 2016 exit level of 112,000 boe/d to between 120,000 boe/d and 125,000 boe/d." This forecast range is the anticipated 2017 production exit level.

Contacts:
Darren Gee
President and Chief Executive Officer
(403) 237-8911
(403) 451-4100 (FAX)



http://www.peyto.com/



Firma: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


