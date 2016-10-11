Edinburgh Napier University Sport Science Students Ready to Score for Singapore's Sporting Nation and Beyond

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Two-in-three students from will graduate with distinction today with a Sport and Exercise Science degree from Edinburgh Napier University (ENU), a leading institution for sports science, hospitality and tourism in Scotland, UK.

In partnership with PSB Academy, ENU is the first university in Singapore to offer students a degree in sports and exercise science, with the aim of grooming talents in physiology, biomechanics and sports psychology. These graduates will be equipped with the necessary skillsets to contribute to Singapore's S$2 billion sporting sector which employs around 20,000 people in sports and exercise-related jobs.

"We are proud to celebrate with this promising batch of graduates from Singapore today, whose quality reflects the high ambitions we have for the University. In partnership with PSB Academy, we are committed to offering these forward-thinking programs that will help industry-ready talents become active contributors to Singapore's glowing reputation as a Sporting Nation," said Professor James O'Kane, Dean of The Business School at Edinburgh Napier University.

About 130 PSB Academy graduates from ENU's Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hospitality and Tourism Management, Bachelor of Arts in Business Management programmes, and Master of Science in International Business Management will be receiving their degrees from Professor O'Kane at today's ceremony.

Earning a medal for topping his Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science cohort, Yageshwaran S/O Selvaraju, 24, hopes to become a teacher and specialist in rehabilitation for athletes. "My family was a bit hesitant about my interest in pursuing a career in the sports industry at first, but they've seen my passion pay off in good results for my degree, and I am confident that this qualification will also serve to help me achieve my career ambitions," says the sporting enthusiast.

At 48-years-old, Angela Flynn, a mother of two, is one of the proud medal winners recognised for topping her class in ENU's Bachelor of Arts in Business Management programme. "Having been out of the workforce for about 11 years now, I think that winning the award is testament that it is never too hard -- and you are never too old -- to learn. While I have a diploma in public relations, this degree has given me the confidence to possibly start my own business, and it definitely helps improve my career outlook," says Angela.

Another medal winner from ENU's Bachelor of Hospitality and Tourism Management programme, Piseth Veasna, is a student from Cambodia who was able to secure a job in the Cambodian government soon after he received his results. "I was able to secure a job in government because of the nature of my programme, which allowed me to excel under various cultural environments. The cosmopolitan experience at PSB Academy had helped to improve my prospects greatly," says Piseth.

"We are proud to be partnered with one of UK's leading universities, which has established itself for excellence in teaching, employability and internationalisation. By offering specialised degree programmes in festivals and events management, as well as exercise science, we are proud to be able to groom industry-ready graduates who can jump-start their career in these hot sectors," said Eur. Ing. Joao Ponciano, Dean and Senior Vice President, PSB Academy.

For more information, please visit .

Image



Yageshwaran S/O Selvaraju, 24, is this year's medal winner for topping his Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science cohort.

Logo

Productivity is at the heart of PSB Academy. Once known as the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy today ranks as one of Singapore's leading private education institutions. Our full-time and part-time diploma, degree and post-graduate programs focus on what really matters: performance in the real-world. We aim to appeal to millennials looking for an industry-ready education as well as early to mid-career professionals looking to upgrade themselves.

We have over 300 part-time and full-time lecturers delivering lessons to over 11,000 local and international students. PSB Academy is currently situated at two campuses in Singapore: PSBAcademy(at)Delta and PSBAcademy(at)Marina Square. Learn more at: .

Media contact:

Melody Uy



+65 6213 6997

PressRelease by

PSB Academy

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 02:53

Language: English

News-ID 506034

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PSB Academy

Stadt: SINGAPORE





Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease