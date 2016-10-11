Hong Kong Tourism Board: Hong Kong's MacLehose Trail named one of the World's Best Hikes by National Geographic; Guided tours available from November 2016 to experience this world-class hiking trail

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- While Hong Kong may be famous mainly for its busy city life, its countryside is stunningly beautiful. Earlier this year, National Geographic Magazine, a media leader in world geography and culture, listed Hong Kong's MacLehose Trail in its "World's Best Hikes: 20 Dream Trails", confirming the beauty of our natural landscape.

From November 2016, Hong Kong Tourism Board has organized guided tours for tourists to explore this world-class hiking trail, guided by professional hiking guides. The entire trail covers about 100 km, from Sai Kung to Tuen Mun. This tour focuses on the first section of the trail, taking participants to the famous, world-unique hexagonal rock columns in Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark of China, then to the stunning East Dam of High Island Reservoir, and finally a view to the beautiful Long Ke beach, hidden in the Sai Kung Peninsula. There are also other hiking and biking tours available, allowing visitors to explore the award-winning routes in the Hong Kong countryside.

Below please find the details of Great Outdoor Hong Kong 2016:

Date: November 2016 - March 2017

Guided tour available date: Saturdays and Sundays

Tour registration: Now till March 2017

For details and schedule about guided tours please visit Hong Kong Tourism Board's website:

Photos:

: The stunning view of Long Ke Beach at MacLehose Trail, which National Geographic listed in its feature "World's Best Hikes: 20 Dream Trails".

: HK Discovery

Photo available at:

: Hong Kong's beautiful natural beauty offers numerous award-winning hiking trails.

: Kelvin Yuen

Photo available at:

Image Available:

Image Available:

Media enquiries:

Name: Ms. Emily Luk

Tel: +852 2807 6578

E-mail add:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3076617



PressRelease by

Hong Kong Tourism Board

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 04:00

Language: English

News-ID 506039

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hong Kong Tourism Board

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease