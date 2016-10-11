Airwheel R5 intelligent folding electric assist bicycles reviews Offers a Free and Rich Riding Experience

Airwheel R5 electric bicycle offers three bicycling modes, including body-building mode, electric mode and manual-electric assist mode.

(firmenpresse) - As the life quality is improving with each passing day, people also have higher demand when it comes to travel. Generally speaking, they prefer an easy and convenient riding experience, which is free from congested traffic and crowded people. Recently, the new-published Airwheel R5 electric assist bicycle has become a focus on the transport market. It is famous for fashionable appearance as well as powerful bicycling function. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793360874073317376



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



How could Airwheel R5 electric assist bike offer powerful riding performance? It fully integrates electric power device, transmission device and electric brake device into the wheel hub. Meanwhile, the equipped lithium-ion battery is ready to offer power for Airwheel R5 electric assist bike anytime and anywhere. In order to enrich the riding experience, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike designs three riding modes, which are exercising mode, electric assist mode and manual-electric mode. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/792274007575846914



If people choose the very first mode, it means that people need to ride Airwheel R5 electric assist bike by physical strength. This kind of riding mode, actually, is a way of exercising. People who aim at body-building can choose such a mode. On the opposite of exercising mode, it is electric assist mode. Under this mode, the power of Airwheel R5 electric assist bicycle completely comes from lithium-ion battery, which is energy-saving. Speaking of manual-electric mode, people can choose electric assist power according to different gears. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



Besides rich and powerful riding experience, Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle also has some humanized designs. The built-in USB connector supplies power for cell phones and tablets, which paves the way for people to keep in touch with the outside world all the time. The exclusively-designed APP can check the faults before riding and adjust the gear in the hand easily. People dont need to think too much on road. What they need do is to enjoy the great riding feeling.





