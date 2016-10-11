Airwheel R5 City intelligent folding electric bike motors Opens a Brand-New Riding Style

Airwheel R5 city electric bike has become a new beloved of many citizens. Three modes are offered by Airwheel R5 citizen e-bike, including physical strength mode, electric mode and assist mode.
Bicycle is one of traditional travel transports in peoples heart. However, long-time bicycling will make people exhausted. Bicycling mainly relies on physical strength. After all, the power assisting device of bicycle is not that advanced. However, Airwheel R5 city electric bike is totally different. It opens a brand-new riding style and gives people unprecedented bicycling experience. The following will introduce it in details.
The weight of Airwheel R5 citizen electric assist bike is just 18.5kg, which can be lifted by one hand of an adult man easily. In the meantime, it is also equipped with powerful folding system. People can fold the main frame, pole and handlebar successively, which will make Airwheel R5 citizen e-bike a very small figure and thus ensure portable storage. According to the specifications, the folded size of Airwheel R5 citizen e-bike is just 0.2 cubic meters. That is to say, it can be put in any corners in the house, office or other spaces. It can be a great connection among private car, public bus, subway or other transports. After all, the last kilometer is the common problem of many people in the city.
Speaking of the power of Airwheel R5 electric assist bike, it adopts imported lithium-ion battery with original packaging, which not only ensures abundant and stable power supply, but also is guarded by 8 circuit protections. Therefore, it is safe and high-efficiency. According to the test, the range under assist mode of Airwheel R5 electric moped bike will reach 100km and all travels within city can be easily realized by it. In addition, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike adopts 16-inch customized tyres with unique tread pattern. They offer excellent adaptability and strong road holding capacity. Then, people can ride it under all road conditions and weather conditions. All in all, all kinds of peoples travels in city can be finished by Airwheel R5 assist bike effectively.
