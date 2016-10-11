The Applications of Airwheel R5 City intelligent folding electric bike scooters Are Beyond Peoples Expectation

Airwheel R5 city electric bike, as its name implies, is suitable for travels in big cities. Maybe, some people are still curious about what Airwheel R5 electric bike can do for them.

(firmenpresse) - Within very short time, the consumer base of Airwheel R5 city electric bike is enlarging quickly. The main reason that the consumer quantity of a transport is increasing obviously is because of its great practicability and wide applications. Airwheel R5 city electric bike made it. What Airwheel R5 city electric bike can do for people? In short, its applications are out of peoples mind and the following will illustrate with practical examples one after another. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022506718273536



Have interest and click the website to consult:



Airwheel R5 electric assist bike is a wonderful commute transport in both cities and countryside, for it owns powerful adaptability to all kinds of road conditions. Like other Airwheel electric scooters, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike is powered by imported lithium-ion battery that guarantees plentiful and stable energy supply. People can choose it to cover the journey between house and company. The customized 16-inch tyres have unique tread pattern on the surface. On bumpy or slippery road, Airwheel R5 can run on it smoothly, because its tyres enjoy excellent road holding capacity. If people hope for a relaxing journey, they can choose electric assist riding mode. At this moment, Airwheel R5 electric bike is similar to electric scooter and riders dont need to spend physical strength to ride it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



In the meantime, Airwheel R5 electric assist bicycle also can be a great link among traditional transports, like public bus and subway. Maybe, some people cant fully understand that. Take Jake for example. Usually, he takes subway to go to work every day, but the distance between house and subway station is 1km. At this moment, he can ride Airwheel R5 to solve the 1km problem. When he gets to the subway, he can fold the Airwheel R5 electric assist bicycle into very small figure and carry it by hand easily. In daily life, Airwheel R5 can cover all of travels.





