In Downtown Airwheel R5 Citizen intelligent electric foldable bikes for adults Becomes the Best Alternative Transport

Airwheel R5 citizen e-bike is really a perfect alternative transport for people, especially in busy and crowded downtown. Its high-end and exquisite appearance has become a bright scenery among people.

In downtown, going out is a common problem. Whatever trip mode people choose, they cant avoid congested traffic, which directly reduces the travel efficiency. Recently, the advent of a transport has become the blessing to downtown people, which provides efficient and convenient travels. It is named Airwheel R5 citizen e-bike and it owns powerful functions. The following will explain it in details.



According to the appearance, many people think that Airwheel R5 city electric bike is an ordinary bike. Actually, it is much more advanced. The frame is made from high-quality light aluminum alloy, which is lighter but stronger than ordinary alloys. The maximum load capacity of Airwheel R5 city electric bike gets to 100kg. Two 16-inch tyres are customized and the surface is made into special treads, which have strong adaptability to all road and weather conditions. As a whole, Airwheel R5 city electric bike is much more fashionable and advanced than ordinary bikes.



Why is Airwheel R5 electric assist bike suitable for travels in downtown? On the one hand, it is equipped with convenient folding system. People just need to fold the main frame, handrail and handlebar in turn. Then, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike can be folded into very small figure and thus the parking problem in crowded downtown is solved perfectly. On the other hand, it offers rich riding modes, including electric mode, semi-electric mode and exercising mode. Generally speaking, electric mode is the most labor-saving way of riding Airwheel R5 electric moped bike, because the power completely comes from adopted-ion battery. The semi-electric mode means that riders can adjust gear so as to gain power for Airwheel R5 electric moped bike. Speaking of exercising mode, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike is totally driven by physical strength.





People can choose riding mode according to the need. All modes will give them smooth travels in downtown.



