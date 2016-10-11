Airwheel R5 Intelligent Assist intelligent electric foldable bike is the Blessing to White Collars

Airwheel R5 electric assist bike has three main riding modes, including exercising mode, electric mode and semi-electric mode.

(firmenpresse) - White collar is a decent title of those people who are working in office and are highly paid. In fact, white collars are not leisure at all. Most of them work under great pressure. They are sitting before desk and faced with computer all day long. Gradually, the health condition is declining, especially disease in neck and back. What is worse, the traffic jam on their way to company or house makes them crazy. In fact, as long as white collars are willing to change their travel mode, their life will be much easier and the state of health will be improved. What is it? It is Airwheel R5 electric assist bike. After reading the following introduction, white collars must fall in love with it. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022506718273536



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel R5 electric folding bike is an excellent commute transport for white collars. It is free from congested traffic and takes them to weave among high streets and back lanes. When many cars are stuck in traffic jam, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike has thrown them off already. It will save them much valuable time from the daily commute. In the meantime, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike offers rich riding modes and makes the commute much more interesting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



If white collars want to make use of the journey to work out their body, they can choose the exercising mode. It means Airwheel R5 electric assist bike is totally driven by physical strength. Under such a mode, every part of body, including four limbs, back, neck, waist and butts, can be exercised in the process of riding. If white collars feel exhausted, they can switch to the semi-electric mode and Airwheel R5 will supply some powers according to the gear. What if white collars hope for an effortless riding? Electric mode can help them. It is no wonder that white collars love Airwheel R5 so much.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 07:56

Language: English

News-ID 506045

Character count: 2375

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease