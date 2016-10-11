DiiA announces certification program for the digital addressable lighting interface standard IEC 62386

A new industry-led consortium aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on the latest version of the IEC 62386 standard, via significantly improved interoperability and additional functionality

(firmenpresse) - PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA), an open, global consortium of lighting companies, has created a certification program that gives the assurance of interoperability for products using digital addressable lighting interface technology.

The independently-verified DiiA certification scheme covers interoperable lighting devices and systems with the functionality specified in the latest version of the IEC 62386 family of standards.

Digital addressable lighting interface technology, often referred to as DALI (which is a registered trademark of ZVEI), is a dedicated lighting-control protocol that has been widely used throughout the industry for a number of years.

Building on the success of DALI, the DiiA test and certification program incorporates the significant enhancements that can be found in the latest version of IEC 62386. This results in improved multi-vendor system interoperability. Also, coverage is extended to include control devices such as application controllers and input devices (e.g. such as sensors and switches).

In addition, DiiA certification includes verification of test results, while the current practice of product compliance is based on self-declaration.

DiiA was founded by seven leading lighting companies: Erco, Helvar, Insta, Lutron, OSRAM, Philips Lighting and Tridonic.

"The Alliance was formed in response to industry calls for a global, open, not-for-profit certification program based on the latest version of IEC 62386," said Ruud van Bokhorst, DiiA General Manager. "It was felt that a new organization was the best way to move forward in a timely and efficient manner."

Certified products will be eligible to carry the certification mark, issued by DiiA, which signifies interoperability on a global basis according to IEC 62386. Only certified products can carry the certification mark, and only DiiA members can certify their products.

"We are pleased that the industry has joined forces to bring certified, interoperable products to the market," said Arnulf Rupp, Chair of DiiA Board of Directors. "DiiA is an open consortium, and new members are welcome to join us in implementing the certification program as rapidly as possible."

Going forward, DiiA members will work collaboratively to develop new functionality beyond the current IEC 62386, and will bring this technology into the DiiA certification program.

