Airwheel R5 Smart Assist electric folding bicycle Will Enrich Campus Life for Students

Airwheel R5 electric assist bike is smaller than ordinary bike but much more fashionable than them. It is convenient to carry and store.

(firmenpresse) - When a student is admitted to a university, he or she will get a gift from parents. The gifts are multifarious. Actually, it will be perfect if the gift can accompany the whole campus of students. Maybe, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike is a great choice. It plays an important role in the campus life of students. It can be students exclusive travel transport and also can be their exercise equipment. All in all, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike will enrich the campus life. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022506718273536



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel R5 electric moped bike has concise but high-end appearance design. Compared with common bikes, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike gives out a stronger sense of sport and fashion. It is made from high-quality aluminum alloy and personally designed by first-class designer. The equipped folding system can make Airwheel R5 electric assist bike a small figure. Then, it can be put in many small spaces, such as dormitory, classroom, library or even stadium and so on. Students can ride it and weave on roads in campus freely. If there is a classmates party outside the campus, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike also can be a travel transport of going out. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/792274007575846914



In addition, Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle is also an excellent exercise equipment. In leisure time, students can ride it to work out. It is because Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle has three riding modes. When working out, the exercising and semi-electric modes can be chosen. The former is based on physical strength of riders, which is similar to riding bicycle. When it comes to the latter, it means that the power of Airwheel R5 electric assist bike comes from strength and electricity, which offers 12 gears. Students can select the most comfortable to take exercise. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





Until now, who can deny that Airwheel R5 electric folding bicycle is the best gift for university students?



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 08:18

Language: English

News-ID 506048

Character count: 2519

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease