DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Press Release

Montrouge, France, November 10, 2016



DBV Technologies to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences



DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market:

DBVT), today announced that members of its management team will present and host

investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events:



Pierre-Henri Benhamou, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, David Schilansky,

Chief Operating Officer, and Susanna Mesa, Senior Vice President, Strategy, will

present at the Jefferies 2016 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK on

Thursday, November 17, 2016, at 4:00 pm GMT.



Susanna Mesa, Senior Vice President, Strategy, will host investor meetings

during Citi's 2016 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday,

December 7, 2016.



A live audio webcast of the Jefferies Conference presentation will be available

on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://www.dbv-

technologies.com/en/investor-relations. A replay will also be available 48 hours

after the event.



About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with

broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous

immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active

compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-

administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to

safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no

approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical

trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of

Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of



Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring

potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY

as well as New Jersey, CT. Company shares are traded on segment B of Euronext

Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and

traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the form of American Depositary

Shares (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For

more information on DBV Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-

technologies.com



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements

reflecting management's expectations regarding the clinical development of

Viaskin Peanut, the safety, efficacy and durability of Viaskin Peanut for the

treatment of peanut allergy, and the commercial potential of Viaskin Peanut.

These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve

substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include

uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical

trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical

clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results and the

risk that Viaskin Peanut may not receive regulatory approval notwithstanding the

results of clinical trials. A further list and description of these risks,

uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings

with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's Securities and

Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's Annual

Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 and future filings and

reports by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to

place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of

the date hereof. DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise

the information contained in this Press Release, whether as a result of new

information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.





DBV Technologies Contact

Susanna Mesa

Senior Vice President, Strategy

+1 212-271-0861

susanna.mesa(at)dbv-technologies.com



Media Contact

Erinn White, Centron PR

+1-646-722-8822

ewhite(at)centronpr.com



Media Contact Europe

Caroline Carmagnol, Alize RP, Relations Presse

+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59

caroline(at)alizerp.com







PDF version:

http://hugin.info/156437/R/2055675/769837.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: DBV Technologies via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.dbv-technologies.com/en/



PressRelease by

DBV Technologies

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 506057

Character count: 5524

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DBV Technologies

Stadt: Bagneux





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease