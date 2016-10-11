Medigene reports its results for the first nine months of 2016

Medigene reports its results for the first nine months of 2016

Telephone conference for analysts and the media via webcast today, November

10, 2016, 3 pm CET (Munich/Frankfurt) / 9:00 am EST (New York)



Martinsried, Munich, November 10, 2016. Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime

Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development

of T-cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today reports financial

results and corporate updates for the first nine months of 2016.



Major events since the beginning of 2016

* Strategic partnership with bluebird bio for T cell receptors (TCRs) for

cancer immunotherapy

* Phase II part of Phase I/II trial with DC vaccine for the treatment of acute

myeloid leukemia (AML) initiated following positive DSMB recommendation

* Collaboration with Max Delbrück Center and The Charité in Berlin for first

investigator-initiated clinical TCR trial in Germany.

* TCR technology and DC platform strengthened by new patents

* Management team reinforced



Key figures in the first nine months of 2016:

* Research and development expenses for immunotherapies increased by 80% to

? 7,077k as planned (9M 2015: ? 3,915k)

* Total revenue increased by 32% to ? 7,052k (9M 2015: ? 5,326k)

* EBITDA loss increased by 38% to ? 9,095k as planned (9M 2015: EBITDA loss of

? 6,581k)

* Net loss reduced by 46% to ? 5,725k (9M 2015: net loss of ? 10,554k)

* Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits of ? 43,599k as of September

30, 2016 (December 31, 2015: ? 46,759k) not including upfront payment of USD

15m from the partnership with bluebird commencing in the fourth quarter of

2016.





Outlook:

* Financial guidance for 2016 confirmed

* TCRs: Increased investment earmarked for expansion of the TCR platform and

generation of TCRs including substantially increasing the size of the team

* DCs: Based on positive safety data and data from the University of Oslo,

extension of the length of treatment planned in the current Phase I/II

clinical trial, with the duration of the trial remaining unchanged





Prof. Dolores Schendel, CEO and CSO of Medigene AG comments, "The first nine

months of 2016 were very successful and topped by the collaboration agreement

with bluebird bio. Having our TCR technology validated by such a top tier

biotechnology company at this early stage of development is a huge success for

Medigene and we are delighted that we can continue to grow on the basis of our

scientific and commercial development. In addition to the ongoing generation of

new own TCRs and independent of the bluebird bio alliance, we plan to recruit

new staff to expand the TCR technology platform. We will implement new tools and

technologies to place the TCR technology platform on a broader base and to

expand its applicability. We are on schedule with our preparations for the

planned clinical TCR trials and our ongoing Phase I/II trial for DC vaccines."



Dave Lemus, Chief Operating Officer of Medigene AG adds, "We are very satisfied

with the operational business of our core business to date. Medigene's

collaboration with bluebird bio, a recognized leader in cell-therapies, is a

clear validation of our TCR technology and affirms the significant potential of

this technology. Moreover, our collaboration with bluebird bio provides us with

a further strengthened financial foundation from which we can invest additional

resources into our own proprietary products, technologies and people."





Key figures

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In ? k 9M-2016 9M-2015 Change





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of operations

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total revenue 7,052 5,326 32%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thereof Veregen® revenue 2,208 2,376 -7%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thereof other operating income 4,844 2,950 64%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

thereof gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(EndoTAG) 2,365 0 -

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cost of sales -1,127 -862 31%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross profit 5,925 4,464 33%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Selling and general administrative expenses -7,645 -5,517 39%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Research and development expenses -7,985 -6,214 29%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating result -9,705 -7,267 34%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Income from the sale of financial assets 4,242 0 -

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net profit/loss for the period -5,725 -10,554 -46%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA -9,095 -6,581 38%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share (?) -0.29 -0.67 -57%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Personnel expenses -6,850 -5,633 22%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash flows

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net cash used in operating activities -12,992 -7,642 70%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net cash from/used in investing activities 10,013 -420 >-200%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net cash from/used in financing activities -181 43,855 -100%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance sheet data as at Sep 30, 2016 and Dec 31,

2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits 43,599 46,759 -7%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total assets 115,175 113,531 1%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Current liabilities 10,972 9,664 14%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Non-current liabilities 22,149 13,879 60%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shareholders' equity 82,054 89,988 -9%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Equity ratio (%) 71 79 -10%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Employees as at 30 September 84 71 18%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FTE as at 30 September 77 65 18%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Medigene share as at 30 September

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total number of shares outstanding 20,136,887 19,678,221 2%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Share price (XETRA closing price) (?) 8.19 6.14 33%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------









Financial guidance 2016:



The Company confirms its financial guidance for 2016 published in the 2015

annual report. Due to the expansion of its clinical development programs,

Medigene is planning to significantly increase R&D expenses in the field of

immunotherapies to between ? 9 - 11m (2015: ? 5.5m) in 2016. The EBITDA loss for

2016 is expected to lie between ? 10 -12m (2015: ? 9.5m).



The Company expects total Veregen(®) revenue of ? 3 - 4m (2015: ? 3.1m), and

stable or increasing total revenue for 2016 (2015: ? 6.8m). Since this revenue

is not generated in the Company's core business, these figures are not

conclusive with regard to the Company's core business, i.e. immunotherapies.

This financial guidance assumes constant foreign exchange rates.



Outlook for immunotherapies:

TCR-modified T cells (TCRs):

Medigene aims to initiate up to three clinical trials for this therapy, the

first to be started in 2017. This publicly sponsored investigator-initiated

Phase I trial with participation from Medigene is the first clinical TCR trial

in Germany. Medigene-sponsored trials are planned to start in the second half of

2017 and in the second half of 2018. A GMP-compliant manufacturing process for

TCRs is being developed in advance of Medigene's TCR trials. In addition, novel

TCRs with specificities for promising tumor-associated antigens will be isolated

and further characterized.



In addition to the ongoing generation of new own T cell receptors (TCRs),

Medigene plans to recruit new staff to expand the TCR technology platform. The

Company intends to implement new tools and technologies to place the TCR

technology platform on a broader base and to expand its applicability. A part of

Medigene's TCR team will be dedicated to the partnership recently announced with

the US company, bluebird bio. The costs of the personnel working within the

framework of this cooperation agreement and the research and development

expenses will be fully absorbed by bluebird bio. Medigene will assign the

remaining capacity of the expanded TCR team to broaden its own TCR program

efforts.

DC vaccines (DCs):

Medigene will continue the current Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment

of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and, on the back of positive safety data as well

as on data from the University Oslo from compassionate uses, will extend the

vaccination of the patients until the scheduled completion of the trial (a two-

year treatment) with the overall duration of the trial remaining at two years

per patient. The former treatment period was one year followed by a one-year

observation period. This has now been replaced by a longer treatment period

under the adjusted design of the trial. Medigene anticipates additional positive

effects for the patients being treated with no change to the safety profile or

duration of the overall trial. The final data from the clinical trial will be

published in the second half of 2019, as scheduled.



The complete Q3 2016 report is available at http://www.medigene.com/media-

investors/reports-presentations/financial-reports

Analyst and press conference: A telephone conference (webcast) in English will

be held today at 3:00 pm CET (Munich/Frankfurt) / 9:00 am EST (New York) and

transmitted live in the internet. Access and transmission of the synchronized

presentation slides and a recording of the presentation is available on the

homepage of Medigene at www.medigene.com.



Medigene AG is a publicly listed (Frankfurt: MDG1, prime standard) biotechnology

company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company develops

highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various forms and

stages of cancer with drug candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development.

Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T-cell-based

immunotherapies.



More information is available at www.medigene.de



This press release contains certain statements relating to the future. They

represent the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual

results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking

statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-

looking statements Medigene® and Veregen® are registered trademarks of Medigene

AG. EndoTAG(®) is a registered trademark of SynCore Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

These trademarks may be held or licensed for specific countries.





Contact Medigene

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01

Email: investor(at)medigene.com



Press release English PDF:

http://hugin.info/132073/R/2055752/769879.pdf







More information:

http://www.medigene.com



