EVS Broadcast Equipment reports third quarter 2016 results

* 3Q16 highlights



* Revenue of EUR 37.1 million +31,6% compared to 3Q15 thanks to big event

rentals (+3.6% excl. event rentals and at constant currency)

* EBIT margin of 39.7%

* Net Profit of EUR 10.5 million, EPS of EUR 0.78



* 9M16 highlights



* Revenue of EUR 103.8 million, +24.5% compared to 9M15 (excl. event

rentals and at constant currency)

* Operating expenses under control (+3.2% compared with 9M15)

* EBIT margin of 38.3% (or 37.2% EBIT margin excluding other revenues)

* Net profit of EUR 28.0 million, EPS of EUR 2.07



* Gross interim dividend of EUR 0.60 per share



* Outlook



* Order book of EUR 16.2 million on October 31, 2016 (to be invoiced in

2016)



* -14.3% vs last big events year (2014)

* Additional EUR 23.8 million orders to be invoiced in 2017 and beyond

* Revenue in 2016 is expected to be between EUR 128 million and EUR 134

million (incl. around EUR 12 million of big event rentals)

* Stable to slight opex growth in 2016





KEY FIGURES



naudited EUR millions, except earnings per Unaudited

share expressed in EUR

3Q16 3Q15 3Q16/3Q15 9M16 9M15 9M16/9M15



37.1 28.2 +31.6% Revenue 103.8 75.6 +37.2%



28.3 19.8 +43.4% Gross margin 78.0 52.5 +48.5%



76.3% 70.0% - Gross margin % 75.2% 69.4% -



14.8 7.2 +104.5% Operating profit - EBIT 40.0 14.6 +171.6%





39.7% 25.6% - Operating margin - EBIT % 38.3% 19.3% -



10.5 4.8 +118.0% Net profit (Group share) 28.0 10.3 +172.0%



0.78 0.36 +117.8% Basic earnings per share (Group 2.07 0.76 +171.7%

share)







COMMENTS



"The third quarter was clearly supported by the activity around the big sporting

events of the summer, In France and Brazil, which generated a quarterly record

amount of EUR 8.2 million rental revenue. And, as usual, the period following

these has been quieter in terms of order intake. The sporting events of this

summer also confirmed the leadership of EVS in the industry and its key role in

the experience of sports in particular", said Muriel De Lathouwer, CEO of EVS.



Commenting on the results and prospects, Yvan Absil, CFO, said: "With strong

revenue of EUR 37.1 million, our third quarter EBIT margin was close to 40%. For

2016, we see total revenue between EUR 128 million and EUR 134 million, and we

expect stable or slightly higher opex compared to 2015."





Conference call

EVS will hold a conference call in English today at 3:00 pm CET for financial

analysts and institutional investors. Other interested parties may join the call

in a listen-only mode. The presentation used during the conference call will be

available shortly before the call on the EVS website.



Dial-in numbers: +44 (0)20 7162 0077 (United Kingdom), +32 (0)2 290 14 07

(Belgium), +1 646 851 2407 (United States)

Conference call ID: 960386





Corporate Calendar:

Tuesday November 22, 2016: interim dividend: ex-date

Wednesday November 23, 2016: interim dividend: record date

Thursday November 24, 2016: interim dividend: payment date

Thursday February 16, 2017: FY16 results

Thursday May 11, 2017: 1Q17 results

Tuesday May 16, 2017: Ordinary General Meeting

Thursday August 31, 2017: 2Q17 results

Thursday November 16, 2017: 3Q17 results





Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the

business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its

affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of

EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that

could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially

from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and

uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the

company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's

products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce

new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and

pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual

results or performance of the company to differ materially from those

contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to

publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect

events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of

unanticipated events.





About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production.

The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to

build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance

live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast

multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live

production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners,

producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions

and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with

around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North

America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com



