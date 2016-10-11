EVS Broadcast Equipment reports third quarter 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* 3Q16 highlights
* Revenue of EUR 37.1 million +31,6% compared to 3Q15 thanks to big event
rentals (+3.6% excl. event rentals and at constant currency)
* EBIT margin of 39.7%
* Net Profit of EUR 10.5 million, EPS of EUR 0.78
* 9M16 highlights
* Revenue of EUR 103.8 million, +24.5% compared to 9M15 (excl. event
rentals and at constant currency)
* Operating expenses under control (+3.2% compared with 9M15)
* EBIT margin of 38.3% (or 37.2% EBIT margin excluding other revenues)
* Net profit of EUR 28.0 million, EPS of EUR 2.07
* Gross interim dividend of EUR 0.60 per share
* Outlook
* Order book of EUR 16.2 million on October 31, 2016 (to be invoiced in
2016)
* -14.3% vs last big events year (2014)
* Additional EUR 23.8 million orders to be invoiced in 2017 and beyond
* Revenue in 2016 is expected to be between EUR 128 million and EUR 134
million (incl. around EUR 12 million of big event rentals)
* Stable to slight opex growth in 2016
KEY FIGURES
naudited EUR millions, except earnings per Unaudited
share expressed in EUR
3Q16 3Q15 3Q16/3Q15 9M16 9M15 9M16/9M15
37.1 28.2 +31.6% Revenue 103.8 75.6 +37.2%
28.3 19.8 +43.4% Gross margin 78.0 52.5 +48.5%
76.3% 70.0% - Gross margin % 75.2% 69.4% -
14.8 7.2 +104.5% Operating profit - EBIT 40.0 14.6 +171.6%
39.7% 25.6% - Operating margin - EBIT % 38.3% 19.3% -
10.5 4.8 +118.0% Net profit (Group share) 28.0 10.3 +172.0%
0.78 0.36 +117.8% Basic earnings per share (Group 2.07 0.76 +171.7%
share)
COMMENTS
"The third quarter was clearly supported by the activity around the big sporting
events of the summer, In France and Brazil, which generated a quarterly record
amount of EUR 8.2 million rental revenue. And, as usual, the period following
these has been quieter in terms of order intake. The sporting events of this
summer also confirmed the leadership of EVS in the industry and its key role in
the experience of sports in particular", said Muriel De Lathouwer, CEO of EVS.
Commenting on the results and prospects, Yvan Absil, CFO, said: "With strong
revenue of EUR 37.1 million, our third quarter EBIT margin was close to 40%. For
2016, we see total revenue between EUR 128 million and EUR 134 million, and we
expect stable or slightly higher opex compared to 2015."
About EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production.
The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to
build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance
live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast
multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live
production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners,
producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions
and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with
around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North
America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com
