Banco Neon selects Gemalto to deliver innovative Visa Quick Read card targeted to Millennial generation in Brazil

User-friendly card design uses Visa's Quick Read features, enhancing user's

online shopping experience



Amsterdam, Nov. 10, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, was selected by Banco Neon, a millennial-targeting

smartphone-based Brazilian bank to deliver innovative Visa Quick Read debit

cards to its customers. This innovative card design groups together important

information, including account number, expiration date and security code,

simplifying online payment with one unique entry. Neon is the first to issue a

card with this new, friendly format in Brazil.



Gemalto's one-of-a-kind Visa Quick Read design for Banco Neon leverages a

striking bright blue PVC card, serigraphy lettering and image that appears

whenever there is UV light, an attractive hologram, camouflaged magnetic stripe

and a colorful signature panel on the back. The Visa Quick Read design provides

essential purchasing information conveniently on the front of the card.

Customers enroll for a new account via a mobile app that uses document

verification, facial recognition and biometric fingerprint ID for

authentication, mechanisms that contribute for the security of the enrollment

process.



"We trusted Gemalto to quickly design and deliver an appealing Visa Quick Read

debit card for our customers, a group that demands secure mobile banking

solutions to support their digital lifestyle," said Pedro Conrade, CEO of Neon.

"Within the first 48 hours of offering the new Visa Quick Read debit card, Banco

Neon received more than 5,000 requests for new accounts and we expect to deliver

more than 100,000 new cards by the end of 2016."



"Latin America is fertile ground for fintechs who are recognizing the



opportunity to offer innovative digital banking solutions targeted to a new

generation of bank customers", said Rodrigo Serna, President for Americas at

Gemalto. "Our success in delivering Visa Quick Read cards in Brazil along with

our local market presence prepares Gemalto to supply innovative solutions to

global fintechs throughout Latin America."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



