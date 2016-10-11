(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
User-friendly card design uses Visa's Quick Read features, enhancing user's
online shopping experience
Amsterdam, Nov. 10, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, was selected by Banco Neon, a millennial-targeting
smartphone-based Brazilian bank to deliver innovative Visa Quick Read debit
cards to its customers. This innovative card design groups together important
information, including account number, expiration date and security code,
simplifying online payment with one unique entry. Neon is the first to issue a
card with this new, friendly format in Brazil.
Gemalto's one-of-a-kind Visa Quick Read design for Banco Neon leverages a
striking bright blue PVC card, serigraphy lettering and image that appears
whenever there is UV light, an attractive hologram, camouflaged magnetic stripe
and a colorful signature panel on the back. The Visa Quick Read design provides
essential purchasing information conveniently on the front of the card.
Customers enroll for a new account via a mobile app that uses document
verification, facial recognition and biometric fingerprint ID for
authentication, mechanisms that contribute for the security of the enrollment
process.
"We trusted Gemalto to quickly design and deliver an appealing Visa Quick Read
debit card for our customers, a group that demands secure mobile banking
solutions to support their digital lifestyle," said Pedro Conrade, CEO of Neon.
"Within the first 48 hours of offering the new Visa Quick Read debit card, Banco
Neon received more than 5,000 requests for new accounts and we expect to deliver
more than 100,000 new cards by the end of 2016."
"Latin America is fertile ground for fintechs who are recognizing the
opportunity to offer innovative digital banking solutions targeted to a new
generation of bank customers", said Rodrigo Serna, President for Americas at
Gemalto. "Our success in delivering Visa Quick Read cards in Brazil along with
our local market presence prepares Gemalto to supply innovative solutions to
global fintechs throughout Latin America."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Neon Card Artistic:
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2055560/769783.png
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2055560/769778.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 11/10/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 506060
Character count: 4915
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 48
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.317
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|264
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.