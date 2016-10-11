Targovax granted European Patent for ONCOS platform lead product, ONCOS-102

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Extends protection following grant of ONCOS-102 US patent in May
Oslo, 10 November 2016: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE: TRVX), a
clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to
target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces the grant
of European Patent no 2,379,586. This composition of matter patent protects
Targovax's lead product from its ONCOS platform, the oncolytic viral product
ONCOS-102 and expires in 2029. A US patent covering ONCOS-102 was granted in May
2016.
Targovax's proprietary ONCOS platform generates novel oncolytic viruses, an
emerging class of biological therapy. ONCOS exclusively uses adenoviruses, which
are engineered to be tumor targeted immune activators. The platform has the
potential to generate therapies with superior efficacy and safety compared to
the first approved oncolytic virus therapy, Imlygic, recently launched by Amgen.
In a previously reported Phase I trial ONCOS-102 treatment induced tumor-
specific immune activation both at a systemic and lesional level in tumors of
late stage cancer patients. The immune activation was associated with signals of
clinical benefit. Targovax is currently initiating a number of Phase I/II
clinical trials that are expected to readout in the next two years for the
treatment of solid tumors such as melanoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma,
ovarian cancer and prostate cancer.
ONCOS-102 has Orphan drug designation with the FDA and EMA in mesothelioma,
ovarian cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.
Jon Amund Eriksen, Chief Technology Innovation Officer and Co-founder of
Targovax said, "This European patent is an important addition to Targovax's
intellectual property portfolio covering our ONCOS platform and the engineered
oncolytic viruses that arise from it. The patent further extends the protection
of the lead product candidate from the platform, ONCOS-102, following the grant
of a US patent for ONCOS-102 in May this year, both of which expire in 2029. The
US and Europe are expected to be the largest markets for immuno-oncology
products, the most rapidly growing segment for the development of innovative
cancer treatments."
The main characteristics of ONCOS-102 include:
* The adenovirus knob 5 domain is replaced by a protein from a different
adenovirus (serotype 3) to facilitate the specific entrance of ONCOS-102
into tumor cells
* One of the genes affecting virus replication in the host cells is
inactivated (D24 deletion). As a result, the virus cannot replicate in
normal cells, but can do so in tumor cells
* A gene coding for GM-CSF, a drug stimulating the immune response, inserted
into the virus genome and expressed during the virus replication in the
tumor cells
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further information, please contact:
Øystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 90 6565 25
Email: oystein.soug(at)targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)
Phone: +47 995 13 891
Email: stiff(at)crux.no
Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44 20 3727 1000
Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com
About Targovax
Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing novel
immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid
tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel proprietary platforms,
with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six
indications including melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and resected
pancreatic cancer. Targovax's strategy is to bring products to market directly
in those indications where it already has Orphan drug status and to partner with
pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas with significant commercial
potential.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
