Targovax granted European Patent for ONCOS platform lead product, ONCOS-102

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Extends protection following grant of ONCOS-102 US patent in May

Oslo, 10 November 2016: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE: TRVX), a

clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to

target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces the grant

of European Patent no 2,379,586. This composition of matter patent protects

Targovax's lead product from its ONCOS platform, the oncolytic viral product

ONCOS-102 and expires in 2029. A US patent covering ONCOS-102 was granted in May

2016.



Targovax's proprietary ONCOS platform generates novel oncolytic viruses, an

emerging class of biological therapy. ONCOS exclusively uses adenoviruses, which

are engineered to be tumor targeted immune activators. The platform has the

potential to generate therapies with superior efficacy and safety compared to

the first approved oncolytic virus therapy, Imlygic, recently launched by Amgen.



In a previously reported Phase I trial ONCOS-102 treatment induced tumor-

specific immune activation both at a systemic and lesional level in tumors of

late stage cancer patients. The immune activation was associated with signals of

clinical benefit. Targovax is currently initiating a number of Phase I/II

clinical trials that are expected to readout in the next two years for the

treatment of solid tumors such as melanoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma,

ovarian cancer and prostate cancer.



ONCOS-102 has Orphan drug designation with the FDA and EMA in mesothelioma,

ovarian cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.



Jon Amund Eriksen, Chief Technology Innovation Officer and Co-founder of

Targovax said, "This European patent is an important addition to Targovax's

intellectual property portfolio covering our ONCOS platform and the engineered

oncolytic viruses that arise from it. The patent further extends the protection



of the lead product candidate from the platform, ONCOS-102, following the grant

of a US patent for ONCOS-102 in May this year, both of which expire in 2029. The

US and Europe are expected to be the largest markets for immuno-oncology

products, the most rapidly growing segment for the development of innovative

cancer treatments."



The main characteristics of ONCOS-102 include:



* The adenovirus knob 5 domain is replaced by a protein from a different

adenovirus (serotype 3) to facilitate the specific entrance of ONCOS-102

into tumor cells

* One of the genes affecting virus replication in the host cells is

inactivated (D24 deletion). As a result, the virus cannot replicate in

normal cells, but can do so in tumor cells

* A gene coding for GM-CSF, a drug stimulating the immune response, inserted

into the virus genome and expressed during the virus replication in the

tumor cells





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information, please contact:

Øystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 90 6565 25

Email: oystein.soug(at)targovax.com



Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891

Email: stiff(at)crux.no



Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com





About Targovax



Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer



Targovax (OSE: TRVX) is a clinical stage company focused on developing novel

immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid

tumors. The Company's pipeline is created from two novel proprietary platforms,

with three therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six

indications including melanoma, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer and resected

pancreatic cancer. Targovax's strategy is to bring products to market directly

in those indications where it already has Orphan drug status and to partner with

pharmaceutical companies in larger disease areas with significant commercial

potential.







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Targovax ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.targovax.com/



PressRelease by

Targovax ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 506061

Character count: 4941

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Targovax ASA

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease