Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Interim Report January - September 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Ferratum Oyj /

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Interim Report January - September 2016

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ferratum Interim Report January - September 2016



Highlights 9M 2016



* Year-on-year revenue up 37.3 % to EUR 108.7 million (9M 2015: EUR 79.2

million)

* Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 16.4 % to EUR 14.2 million (9M 2015: EUR

12.2 million)

* Decreased EBIT margin of 13.1 % (9M 2015: 15.4 %)

* Strong operative Cash flow: EUR 43.8 million (9M 2015: -21.5 million)



Helsinki, November 10, 2016 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS), a

pioneer in the field of financial technology and an international provider of

mobile banking services, continued its growth trend in the first nine months of

the year 2016. Since the start of the year Ferratum has introduced its Credit

Limit product in both Spain and Poland while presenting the PLUS Loan product to

the Finnish market. Ferratum Business (SME) has been launched in Denmark and the

Netherlands during 2016. The group has also introduced a completely new member

to its product family, marketplace lending (Ferratum P2P). Yet, another

milestone for the group is the deposit-taking by Ferratum Bank Plc, which has

been well accepted by the customers in both Germany and Sweden.



The combined revenue share of PLUS Loan (including Ferratum Business) and Credit

Limit grew from 44.6 % in 9M 2015 to 63.9 % while the revenue share of the

Microloan business decreased to 35.8 % (9M 2015: 55.6 %).





Key Figures, EUR '000 Jan-Sept 2016 Jan-Sept 2015



Revenue 108,645 79,179



Operating Profit 14,231 12,212





Profit before tax 9,456 9,395



Net cash flows from operating activities before 40,242 34,698*

movements in portfolio and deposits received



Profit before tax % 8.7 11.9





* Restated: the amount of Increase / decrease in interests accrued was taken out

and included to Net cash flows from operating activities (after movements in

portfolio)







Key Figures, EUR '000 Sept 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2015



Accounts receivable - consumer loans (net) 153,615 106,758



Deposits from customers 88,661 3,009



Cash and cash equivalents 71,765 17,452



Total assets 256,785 140,127



Non-current liabilities 47,673 48,927



Current liabilities 125,862 13,562



Equity 83,250 77,638



Equity ratio 32.4 55.4



Net debt to equity ratio 1.22 0.58













CEO Jorma Jokela comments the first nine months



"In the first nine months 2016 Ferratum continued to grow dynamically. As we

want to continue to grow significantly and achieve an increased profitability we

have set up a Growth Acceleration Program. The program includes changes in the

organization which is now oriented towards products, instead of regions. In

addition, the number of the directors team members has been reduced. We want to

use the existing capacities more efficiently than before.



Another aspect of the program is to discontinue products which are not

profitable, we have therefore decided to suspend FerBuy. Furthermore, we decided

to repeal the intended takeover of FCB Firmen-Credit Bank GmbH. The IT strategy

has also undergone adjustments in order to achieve a more efficient IT

architecture and systems.



Beside the achievements relating to the Growth Acceleration Program we reached

the important milestone of launching the Mobile Bank to the public in Norway and

Germany. The Mobile Bank will open additional opportunities to attract new

customers and present more products to our existing customers."











About Ferratum Group:



The Finnish Ferratum Group, a pioneer for mobile consumer loans, offers short-

term consumer loans for private customers. Ferratum's customers can utilize

digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and

EUR 3,000. Moreover, Ferratum offers successful small businesses installment

loans with a term of six to twelve months. Managed by its founder Jorma Jokela,

Ferratum has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2005: Ferratum has more

than 1.5 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more

loans in the past and 4.3 million total user accounts in its database (as of 30

September 2016). Ferratum is represented in 23 markets.







Contacts:



Ferratum Group

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

M: clemens.krause(at)ferratum.com



Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

M: paul.wasastjerna(at)ferratum.com



cometis AG

Henryk Deter | Claudius Krause

T: +49 611 20 58 55-28

F: +49 611 20 58 55-66

M: krause(at)cometis.de









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ferratum Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.ferratumgroup.com/



PressRelease by

Ferratum Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/10/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 506063

Character count: 6568

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ferratum Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease