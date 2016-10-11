Refresco reports increased volumes and net profit in Q3 2016

Rotterdam, the Netherlands - November 10, 2016. Refresco Group N.V. publishes

third quarter 2016 results.



Q3 2016 highlights:

* Total volume increased 8.0% to 1,803.8 million liters.

* Co-Packing volumes grew by 61.1% to 486.3 million liters. Private Label

volumes decreased 3.7% to 1,317.5 million liters.

* Gross profit margin per liter was 13.8 euro cents (Q3 2015: 13.9 euro

cents).

* Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.8% to ?67.9 million.

* Adjusted net profit increased 15.3% to ?31.6 million.

* Adjusted EPS increased 15.0% to 39.0 euro cents.





In millions of ?, unless stated otherwise Q3 2016 Q3 2015 YTD 2016 YTD 2015

Un-audited

Volume (millions of liters) 1,803.8 1,670.3 4,831.8 4,719.8

Revenue 571.7 539.2 1,578.3 1,545.8

Gross profit margin per liter (euro 13.8 13.9 14.1 14.1

cents)[1]

EBITDA 65.9 63.0 166.5 142.5

Adjusted EBITDA 67.9 63.6 170.5 168.4

Net profit / (loss) 30.2 27.0 64.8 17.2

Adjusted net profit / (loss) 31.6 27.4 67.8 59.1

Adjusted EPS[2] (euro cents) 39.0 33.9 83.5 74.8

Net debt ratio (net debt/LTM adj. EBITDA) - - 2.9 2.1







CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs: "Our total volume and results developed favorably in

the quarter. Volume growth was primarily driven by recent acquisitions and our

strategy to rapidly grow the Co-Packing business. Strong comparatives last year,

linked to good weather, and our earlier decision to discontinue low margin-large

volume contracts was reflected in our lower Private Label volumes in the third

quarter. The strong growth in Co-Packing especially has helped us to slightly

outperform the soft drinks market in Europe on a like-for-like basis.



We finalized the acquisition of US-based Whitlock Packaging in September and the

integration of the newly acquired company is well on track creating a solid

platform to execute our growth strategy in North America."





[1] Gross profit margin per liter, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS (euro cents)-

pro forma, net debt ratio (net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA) and adjusted net

profit/(loss) are not a measure of our financial performance under IFRS. We

apply adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit to exclude the effects of certain

exceptional charges that we believe are not indicative of our underlying

operating performance. Such adjustments relate primarily to substantial one-off

restructurings, costs relating to acquisitions or disposals, refinancing, IPO

relating costs and related tax effect.

[2] Adjusted EPS has been calculated based upon adjusted net profit. The number

of issued shares amounts to 81.2 million shares in Q3 2016 and in Q3 2015. YTD

2015 the number of shares was determined on a pro forma basis of 79.0 million.







