Global Ceramic Microsphere Industry to Remain Strong through 2020

The Ceramic Microsphere Industry report analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate.



A new report has been added to the database of the Market Research Hub (MRH), titled Global Ceramic Microsphere Industry 2016, Trends and Forecast Report. The ceramic microsphere industry report is a professional and in-depth research report on the regional market conditions of the Ceramic Microsphere industry, focusing on the key regions including North America, Europe and Asia. Main countries like United States, Germany, China and Japan are also focused.



Ceramic microspheres are single, semi-transparent fine particle size high-strength ceramic microspheres. They are used as additives in paints, coatings, mastics and some other construction resources. The microscopic particles are sphere shaped, due to this, in the ceramic microsphere production it only fewer quantity of resin. By using fewer quantity of resin, it involves low budget which invites makers to use ceramic microspheres as an alternative for non-soluble extracts in process of paints & coatings production. However, existence of the microspheres in the product reduces the solidity of material resultant to easy consignment and transportability in painting & other applications.



These microspheres are used in formulators for paints & coatings because of higher viscidness, Shrinkage, reduced costs and volatile organic compounds emissions. Fiberglass manufacturers use ceramic microsphere to create lighter and highly durable fiberglass. According to the research, growing fiberglass demand is higher due to its durability, light-weighted and non-corrosive components in construction industry which is projected to increase ceramic microspheres demand during forecast period of 2016-2020. Furthermore, Ceramic microspheres are used for production of mining explosives, plastic & rubber products and film ink.





Further, the report states about the market segmentation, the total market is divided by companies, by regions, and by application & type for the competitive landscape analysis. Then research estimates 2016-2021 market development trends of ceramic microsphere industry for the future growth. Some of the prominent companies in the industry market are as follows-



Potters Industries

3M

Zeeospheres Ceramics LLC

Sigmund Lindner GmbH

The Cary Company



The report explores these major industry players informations in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, capacity and 2011-2016 market shares for each company. Deep analysis of upstream raw material, downstream demand, and present market dynamics are also carried out. Raw materials availability is anticipated to act as a key factor for the market owing to its growing demand for ceramics in semiconductor and automotive industry through the forecast period. In the end, the report also introduced new project investment feasibility, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis.









