NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



November 9, 2016, Vancouver, British Columbia - Canabo Medical Inc. (formerly, Four River Ventures Ltd.) (TSXV: CMM) (the Company or Canabo) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 7, 2016, it has completed the plan of arrangement (the Plan of Arrangement) for the acquisition of Canabo Medical Corporation (CMC), a private corporation existing under the laws of Canada. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, the Company changed its name to its current name, Canabo Medical Inc., consolidated its shares on a 2:1 share basis, and exchanged 27,546,900 post-consolidated common shares and 545,000 share purchase warrants with all of the securityholders of CMC, on the terms previously announced (the Transaction). In result, CMC is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.



Further details concerning the Transaction are set out in a Filing Statement dated October 26, 2016 and filed on SEDAR under the Companys profile (www.sedar.com).



About Canabo



The principal business carried on by Canabo is the operation of medical clinics for evaluating the suitability of, prescribing, and monitoring cannabinoid treatments for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses. Canabo currently operates ten medical clinics across Canada, staffed by licenced physicians and other qualified health care practitioners, and has future expansion plans.



FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION



This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Companys current expectations. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.



By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the business of the Company; the need for additional financing, reliance on key personnel, the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors, and the volatility of the Companys common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on managements beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.



There are a number of important factors that could cause the Companys actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to Canabos proposed business such as failure of the business strategy and government regulation; risks related to Canabos operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key and qualified personnel, insurance, competition, intellectual property and reliable supply chains; risks related to Canabo and its business generally such as infringement of intellectual property rights and conflicts of interest. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Companys forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.



THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.









