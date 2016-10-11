Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. Goes 360 Degrees on Fan Engagement with New Virtual Reality Subsidiary



(firmenpresse) - FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. GOES 360 DEGREES ON FAN ENGAGEMENT WITH NEW VIRTUAL REALITY SUBSIDIARY



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (Wednesday, November 10, 2016) - Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. (Fantasy 6 or the Company) (CSE: FYS)(OTC:FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6 - WKN: A2AKL8) announces it has established Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (Fantasy 360), a new technology subsidiary specializing in virtual reality (VR) and devoted to 360 degrees of immersive experiences in sports, games and entertainment.



Fantasy 360 allows Fantasy 6 to effectively tap into the fast-growing market built on immersive experiences in which fans use VR devices to either play games or watch live sporting events and concerts as if they are actually in the venue real-time. According to Digi-Capitals new Augmented/Virtual Reality Report 2015, the AR/VR market could hit $150 billion in revenues by 2020.



Having the ability to immerse oneself in a live sporting event, concert or video game and, thereby, virtually be in the game, concert or other event is an extraordinary experience, said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy 6.



The creation of Fantasy 360 is a natural extension of the successful track record Fantasy 6 has developed since its launch in the spring of 2015. The past year has seen Fantasy 6 sign a $1.5 million memorandum of understanding to provide the the BC Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver with a series of new galleries and exhibits featuring immersive sports technologies and innovative new VR applications around hockey, football, soccer, baseball, basketball, auto racing, the Olympics, and more. Fantasy 6 also built a dynamic 360 virtual arena that was showcased in Toronto in September of this year and in Winnipeg last month.



On the one hand, were building VR games and experiences to allow fans to score on a shootout against their favourite hockey goaltender or parachute out of an airplane to save the world, said Tejani. On the other hand, were already locked in on the ever-expanding role of VR for corporate staff training, from pilots in jet simulators to police preparing for ground situations. The combination of the two markets easily makes AR/VR one of the most robust sectors in tech and we plan to be among the innovators in the space.





ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. (CSE:FYS)

Fantasy 6 is a sports, entertainment and technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), projection mapping and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Companys mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experience and entertainment.



ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.



For further information about the company, please contact:



Tom Mayenknecht

Email: tom(at)fantasy6.com

Telephone: 604.785.7727



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements.





PressRelease by

Fantasy 6 Sports Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Fantasy 6 ist ein führender Technologie-Anbieter und Spieleentwickler von Fantasiesport.





Date: 11/10/2016 - 07:31

Language: English

News-ID 506069

Character count: 5126

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fantasy 6 Sports Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease