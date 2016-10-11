Airwheel R5 intelligent Assist electric folding bikes Gives People Enjoyable Weekend Trip

Weekend trip is family time. People prefer to share weekend with family members. It will be perfect if people have an effective transport for the trip and Airwheel R5 electric assist bike can undertake such a task.

(firmenpresse) - Weekend trip is more and more important to every family, because many people, especially adults, spend too much time in the work or study on workdays. They would like to make use of weekend time and stay with family members. At the same time, the life quality is largely improved than before and the transportation system is better developed. A weekend trip in another city or country where there is quiet environment, beautiful scenery and delicious food, is affordable to many families. How could people start their journey? Airwheel R5 electric assist bike can help them. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022506718273536



When it comes to weekend trip, people have three means of traveling. Riding Airwheel R5 electric moped bike comes very first. This method is suitable for two or three family members and the distance had better be within 100km. The goal is to release pressure and to appreciate beautiful scenery along the way. When they get to the hotel, they can charge Airwheel R5 electric folding bike so as to start the journey in the following day. The lithium-ion battery unit is replaceable and thus people can charge it directly or disassemble it to charge separately. Meanwhile, it is equipped with a USB connector, which supplies power for carry-on electronic devices, like cell phone, digital camera and iPad. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



Here are another two ways of weekend trip. One is self-driving travel and the other is taking public transportation, such as Coach, high-speed rail or even airplane. Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle still plays a key role. It has magical folding system. Three simple steps can make Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle a very small figure. More importantly, it is small enough to put in the trunk or car or even the suitcase. In the destination, it is time to show Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle. It helps people to know people, custom and delicious food there.





