Doc re. GE files Form 10-Q/A

FAREFIELD, CT -- November 10, 2016 -- General Electric Company

November 9, 2016

On November 9, 2016, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at . It is also available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's website at .

CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400



Date: 11/10/2016
