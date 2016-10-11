AltspaceVR Announces the First Integrated Capture, Playback, and Distribution Platform for Social VR

Experience the new technology during a live demonstration on Nov. 10 at 11:00 am PST / 7:00 pm GMT and again at 7:00 pm PST / 10:00 pm EST in AltspaceVR

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- today announced VR Capture, the first integrated solution for the capture, distribution, and playback of live virtual reality (VR) performances and events. VR Capture will debut November 10th at 11:00 am PST / 7:00 pm GMT and again at 7:00 pm PST / 10:00 pm EST with a live demonstration in AltspaceVR hosted by CEO Eric Romo. For more information or to attend go .

"VR Capture is an important breakthrough for the development and growth of VR as a medium," said Eric Romo, CEO, AltspaceVR. "Being able to capture and playback anything that happens in AltspaceVR will encourage artists, creators, and performers to leverage their talents and better satisfy a growing VR market that is hungry for content."

Most other forms of electronic communications -- telephone, radio, video, video conferencing, television -- depend on the ability to record and replay content. VR Capture brings an analogous capability to the VR market.

With VR Capture, performers and select others are recorded in full VR, including their avatar, movements, voice and music. Audience reactions are captured in the form of emojis so attending an encore presentation feels just like the original experience. Unlike 360 video with its fixed viewing location, VR Capture offers the full live experience where users can move throughout the event space, experiencing the show from any angle. While VR Capture opens the door for a variety of creative applications, AltspaceVR will initially be using it for the capture and playback of live events, making them more available for audiences around the world.

Recent live events in AltspaceVR have featured Drew Carey, Duncan Trussell, Justin Roiland, Al Roker, Chuck Todd, and Reggie Watts. Using VR as a medium eliminates cost, time, and other barriers related to travel, distance, and venues. People can easily join, but scheduling for fans located across different time zones is a challenge. Now, for the first time, this content can be captured and then scheduled for a fully immersive VR experience at a later time for groups of any size. Content creators can maximize the value of their content with multiple showings and fans get more opportunities to experience live events.

VR content typically is synthesized from a variety of methods, requiring specialized equipment, software, post-processing and technical skills. Until now, the best option to capture a live VR event was to record and watch it as a "two-dimensional" video. With AltspaceVR, capture and playback is easy and provides a fully immersive social VR experience:

It does not require special equipment, editing software or high-end computers

There is no intermediate processing, so the VR Capture is available for immediate replay

The VR Capture is streamed from the cloud, removing concerns about time, storage space, or security of downloads

In contrast to other VR experiences, VR Capture provides social, shared experiences, allowing an unlimited number of people to join (when used with AltspaceVR FrontRow technology)

AltspaceVR is rolling out its use of VR Capture with an all-day marathon of VR shows on November 11 and is developing a regular schedule of content designed for its users in all time zones. VR Capture is now available to support live events by AltspaceVR partners. Learn more .

AltspaceVR supports Facebook's Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Samsung Gear VR in full VR mode, as well as PC and Mac in "two-dimensional" desktop mode.

For more information about AltspaceVR, please visit .

is a virtual reality software company building a new communication platform. It is now used by people in more than 150 countries to share a variety of experiences and interact in the most natural and fulfilling way possible online. Founded in 2013, investors include Tencent, Dolby Family Ventures, Raine Ventures, Lux Capital, Western Technology Investments, Maven Ventures, Promus Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, Rothenberg Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Formation 8, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Foundation Capital, SV Angel, Haystack Fund, and Startcaps.

AltspaceVR

