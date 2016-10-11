RewardStream To Grow Online Sales for Scholar's Choice With Referral Marketing Program

Canada's leading source of educational toys and teaching materials chooses RewardStream's award-winning referral marketing solution

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: REW)(FRANKFURT : JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1), a world leader in referral marketing solutions for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce providers, is pleased to announce the launch of Scholar's Choice Refer a Friend program powered by the RewardStream Magento E-Commerce integration. Scholar's Choice is the largest distributor of educational materials and toys in Canada.

"We are excited to introduce our referral program with Scholar's Choice and proud to be supporting the North American market," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "We know the importance of trust and how critical a credible referral can. Scholar's Choice has incredible brand equity and a loyal client base that can now be rewarded for their referral activities."

Scholar's Choice's online customers will now be able to refer their friends, fellow parents, and teachers using email, social media applications and word-of-mouth via their new refer a friend program to save $10 off their next purchase. Their referred friends also get rewarded with 20% off their next order. The RewardStream platform handles all of the online interactions, data analysis, fraud detection and reward management, making it a simple, integrated offering for Scholar's Choice via their Magento e-commerce platform.

RewardStream allows online consumers to seamlessly refer their friends to online stores to browse merchandise and shop. Advocates and their friends can be rewarded for their referrals and all activity is tracked in RewardStream's high-volume and scalable referral platform. RewardStream offers the largest number of referral options with support for email, Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, text message, WhatsApp, face to face and many other social channels.

Scholar's Choice customers can learn more about the Refer a Friend program here:

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

