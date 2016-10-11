Garlock expands its range to include 100% PTFE Tri-Clamp gaskets for the pharmaceutical industry

The new GYLON BIO-PRO® PLUS PTFE gasket meets the highest demands for temperature, dimensional and chemical stability, as well as traceability, cleanability and surface finish

(PresseBox) - The pharmaceutical industry places extremely high demands on the components and materials used in its processes. Garlock has established itself as a reliable partner for sealing solutions in the chemical industry, helping companies to reliably control their processes. Since 2004, the company has also been drawing on this experience to develop products for the food industry. Garlock is now expanding its product range to include the GYLON BIO-PRO® PLUS Tri-Clamp Gasket in order to meet the most stringent hygienic requirements in the pharmaceutical industry as well. Following its successful US launch, this German-made product line is now available in Europe.

Material, approvals and conformity

The material GYLON® Style 3522, which is used to produce the new GYLON BIO-PRO® PLUS hygienic gasket, is pure PTFE. The material has been used for years as a membrane material in aseptic valves. The dimensionally stable gasket is colourless, with no fillers or dyes, phthalate-free, and contains no animal products (TSE). Compared to conventional elastomeric gaskets, the GYLON BIO-PRO® PLUS is the universal choice when it comes to temperature range and chemical stability.

In contrast to standard PTFE, cold flow is stopped and creep is reduced. Intrusion into the pipe interior during installation or as a result of temperature changes or swelling is virtually impossible. The Tri-Clamp gasket meets the requirements of FDA 21 CFR177.1550, NFS 61, EC 1935/2004, EC 10/2011, USP Class VI Chapter 87 & 88 and USP 32, 281 & 666 and 3-A. It is available in all customary DIN, ISO and ASME sizes and can be stored almost indefinitely.

Easy to clean and traceable

The surface tension of the new gaskets is very low, thereby preventing the adhesion of materials to the seal. This property has also been independently verified by a 3-A 20-27 test conducted at the Element Materials Technology testing laboratory in the USA. Comparative tests demonstrated cleanability identical and in some respects superior to that of polished type 316 stainless steel. Moreover, the transparent gaskets facilitate visual inspection. Thanks to a batch number printed on the packaging, the gaskets meet the food and pharmaceutical industry?s requirements as regards traceability of materials.



New PTFE gasket for the pharmaceutical industry

The new, pure PTFE gasket GYLON BIO-PRO® PLUS by Garlock meets the stringent requirements imposed by the pharmaceutical industry as regards sealing properties. This product line, specially tailored to the pharmaceutical industry, meets international standards and regulations, is available in all standard sizes, and is universally applicable.



Garlock, part of EnPro Industries Inc., is one of the leading companies in the field of high performance sealing technology and is considered to be a specialist for sealing critical, demanding media in innovative machine, engineering and construction and in the process industry. With an integrated spectrum of services, Garlock supports a wide variety of industries. Garlock offers the best possible individualized technical consultancy and industry specific engineering competence in designing, producing, supplying and commissioning its sealing products. The main goal is always to ensure a safe, sustainable and environmentally compatible machine and plant operation. The product portfolio covers cut gaskets made of modified PTFE and fiber materials, shaft seals, bearing isolators, diaphragms, metallic gaskets, compression packing, hydraulic seals, graphite seals and butterfly valves. As well as standard seals, Garlock primarily develops and produces special solutions for customer specific applications. These seals are used in such industries as machine and plant engineering and construction, pharma and food, conventional and alternative power generation, steel and aluminum, paper, mining, marine and oil and gas. Garlock also has its own research and development facilities, which can also be called upon for in-depth examinations and analyses within the scope of customer support. Roughly 1500 employees work for the company at 22 locations. Garlock is represented in more than 90 other countries through distribution partners and specialist dealers.

Milestones

» 1887 Olin J. Garlock founds Garlock

» 1923 CHEVRON®-Set for locomotive steam cylinders and piston introduced

» 1928 KLOZURE®, the first ever synthetic rubber shaft seal is introduced

» 1967 The GYLON® family is introduced

» 1979 BLUE-GARD® is introduced, the world´s first asbestos-free fiber flat seal

» 2007 GYLON BIO-PRO® is introduced

» 2011 Introduction of the advanced labyrinth SGi?

» 2012 Centralization of the global production of GAR-SEAL valves at the facility in Neuss, Germany

» 2016 Introduction of the GYLON BIO-PRO® PLUS for the pharmaceutical industry

Facts & Figures

» Industry: Sealing technology

» Products: Seals for static and dynamic applications and valves, such as shaft seals, labyrinth seals, compression packaging, cut gaskets, graphite seals and valves

» Market position: Leader for sealing solutions for critical and complex machine and plant construction as well as in the process industry

» Employees: 1500 worldwide





