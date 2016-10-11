Arvato Systems and Sycor Establish a Partnership

Cooperation in the Microsoft Environment

Arvato Systems expands its range of Microsoft-related services

Partnership with Sycor strengthens both companies

Arvato Systems has established a partnership with the global ICT service provider Sycor in order to be able to provide clients with additional services in the Microsoft environment in the future.

Arvato Systems and Sycor established an extensive partnership on 1 November 2016. This cooperation will supplement and strengthen the respective services provided by each company in the Microsoft environment. The goals are to be able to assist clients in an even more comprehensive manner and to open up new opportunities within the entire Microsoft stack.

?The partnership with Sycor will allow us to offer an ever broader range of Microsoft-related services in the future. Arvato Systems and Sycor solutions supplement one another, which allows clients to benefit from both companies. We are looking forward to this cooperation,? says Horst Oesterschlink, Vice President of Arvato Systems.

One of Sycor?s core competencies is the Microsoft Business Suite environment. This provides Arvato Systems with the opportunity to create long-term client relationships in this field that are geared towards the future, taking the corresponding technologies into account.

?Both our team and the Arvato Systems employees can draw upon years of experience in implementing projects in the Microsoft Business Suite environment,? emphasizes Frank Jakobi, Vice President of Sycor, who oversees the Sycor Group?s global Microsoft Dynamics activities. ?Moreover, we share the same high quality standard. I am convinced that we will be able to achieve even more together.?

About Sycor

The Sycor Group is an internationally active full-range service supplier for Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics CRM, as well as a Microsoft Cloud Solution provider. As a Solution Integrator (SI) Sycor supports customers with the implementation and deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365. The experts consult, implement and operate cloud, on-premises and hybrid scenarios. With consulting expertise ?Made in Germany" Sycor provides customers with custom IT services and solutions for all divisions along the entire value chain, integrating individual solutions harmoniously into existing ones or setting up completely new infrastructure and application landscapes.



For major implementation and rollout projects the Sycor Group is, based on expertise in 80+ countries and with large systems (up to 5,000 users), a reliable partner - special focus: discrete manufacturing, retail, process industry. 585+ employees and 20 locations worldwide (Europe, Asia, North and South America) assure international delivery capabilities.

As an ISV, Sycor is a Microsoft Strategic Development Partner for rental, trade, service and maintenance of mobile goods and fleet management. Its industry solutions Sycor.Rental and Sycor.Fleet based on Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics CRM are available as Lifecycle Services Solutions at the Microsoft AppSource ? thus they are Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions. The comprehensive Microsoft Dynamics portfolio is complemented by solutions and services for Azure, Cortana Analytics, Power BI, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Office 365, and other online Microsoft products. In addition to that, Sycor offers software asset management and license consulting. As a Microsoft partner, Sycor has many Gold and Silver competencies and maintains a quality management system certified according to DIN EN ISO 9001. Sycor is a member of the Microsoft Dynamics Industry Partner Program EMEA in the areas of professional services and manufacturing.

The Sycor Group generated sales of EUR 66.7 million in 2015 with an average of 520 employees.



As global next generation IT systems integrator Arvato Systems focuses on "Digital Transformation Solutions".

We use the technology talent and expertise of over 3,000 people at more than 25 sites throughout the world. Being a part of the Arvato network and belonging to Bertelsmann, we have the unique capability to create entire value chains. Our team creates integrated, future-proof business infrastructures that help make our clients more agile and competitive, and enable them to deliver new standards of service to their customers. We create streamlined digital processes that support innovative business models. Moreover we provide operation and support services.

Arvato Systems offers an exceptional combination of international IT engineering excellence, the open mindset of a global player, and the dedication of employees. We also ensure that all our customer relationships are as personally rewarding and long-lasting as they are successful.

IT.arvato.com

Arvato Systems is one of the Top Employers in Germany 2016





