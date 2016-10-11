Newcomer in Double Pack

Enhancement of ImageIR® series provides easy entry into the device class of thermographic cameras with cooled detectors

(PresseBox) - InfraTec is pushing ahead with the development of its high-end camera series ImageIR®. With two new models, the range of thermographic cameras with cooled FPA photon detectors is increasing once again for potential buyers that also search for detectors of different material (MCT, InSb).

A detector with (320 × 256) IR pixels is built into the robust, light alloy housing of the ImageIR® 4300, whereas the format of the ImageIR® 7300 is (640 × 512) IR pixels. In both cases, frame rates of up to 530 Hz are reached with the detectors working in snapshot mode. Thanks to the tried and tested Long-Life-Stirling coolers, these thermographic cameras are also suitable for constant use. The temperature resolution of 0.02 K or 0.025 K represents the entry into the luxury class of cameras with cooled detectors and opens the door to thermography at high-end level.

Anyone who wants to take the next step from there will benefit from the modular design of the entire camera series and the many associated options for subsequent technical upgrade of the model. At any rate, users who want to carry out measurements and tests by means of thermography in the field of industry and science will obtain an instrument for successfully solving even the most challenging tasks already from 45,000 Euros. As a product of InfraTec "Made in Germany", it offers users the highest level of quality and reliability.

The ImageIR® camera series, developed and manufactured at the headquarters of InfraTec in Dresden, has now grown with both models to eleven different cameras. It belongs to the flagships of the company, and in combination with the most diverse types of software, high-quality lenses or robust protective cases it can be adapted flexibly to almost any measurement and testing situation.



The InfraTec infrared sensor and measuring technology company was founded in 1991 and has its headquarters in Dresden, Germany. The privately held company employs more than 200 employees and has its own design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities.



Infrared sensors, with electrically tunable filters based on MOEMS, count among the products of the infrared sensor division, next to spectrally mono and multi channel infrared detectors. These detectors can be used in gas analysis, fire and flame sensor technology and spectroscopy.

With its Infrared Measurement business unit, InfraTec is one of the leading suppliers of commercial thermal imaging technology. In addition to the high-end camera series ImageIR® and the VarioCAM® High Definition series, InfraTec offers turnkey thermographic automation solutions.





