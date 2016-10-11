M Pharmaceutical Inc. to Attend the 2016 Meeting of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS)



VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA (November 10th, 2016) - M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE:MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB:T3F2 ), (the "Company" or M Pharma), announced today that Mr. Gary Thompson, President and CEO of M Pharmaceutical USA Inc., will be attending the American Association of American Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) annual meeting and exposition held in Denver on November 13th - 17th, 2016.



The American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists is a professional, scientific organization with approximately 10,000 members employed in academia, government, industry, and other research institutes worldwide. Founded in 1986, AAPS advances the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health. Each year, AAPS hosts an annual meeting that helps industry professionals stay informed on the latest developments in pharmaceutical science, while building strong networks with other leaders in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.



I welcome the opportunity to represent M Pharma at the AAPS and participate with other leaders in the pharmaceutical science space; helping to ensure we are operating at the leading edge of our industry. AAPS is working hard to advance the development of products and therapies that improve global health, an inspiring goal in direct alignment to our own, said Gary Thompson, President and CEO of M Pharmaceutical USA Inc. On behalf of the M Pharma team, in addition to gaining further knowledge on new and innovative ideas industry wide, I will be focused on establishing and growing relationships with companies that have the potential to support M Pharmas strategy of commercializing C-103, our reformulated orlistat, added Mr. Thompson.



C-103 is a novel formulation of orlistat, patented until 2030 in the United States. Orlistat is FDA-approved for weight management and sold by Roche as Xenical® (prescription) and by GlaxoSmithKline as alli® (over-the-counter). Orlistat is the best-selling weight loss medication of all time with peak sales over $900 million in 2007. C-103 is intended to maintain the efficacy of Orlistat while minimizing its socially unacceptable side effects.





Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights. The Company has recently acquired an FDA cleared fertility product that represents its first offering in the women's health field.



M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol MQ as well as on the OTCQB as MPHMF and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as T3F2.



Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the commercialization of the rights to the companys biomedical & drug technologies, and the acquisition of the rights to a new product. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Companys filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.



Notice regarding investigational devices: C-103 and Trimeo are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.







