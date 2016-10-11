MGX Minerals Files Patent for Rapid Production Process for Lithium from Salt Brine



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / November 10, 2016 / MGX Minerals Inc. (MGX or the Company) (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTC: MGXMF) is pleased to report that the Company has filed a United States Provisional Patent #62/419,011 for a Method for Extraction of Lithium from Salt Brine. The Company has reserved it's rights under the laws of the United States which protects the Company's rights globally for a year, during which time MGX will decide on which countries to make formal additional filings. If accepted the patent will have a duration of 20 years. The patent application is extensive and comprehensive in its description of a modern industrial process that may significantly advance both operating and development timelines for lithium carbonate production from salt brines. The patent covers a proprietary processing method to rapidly produce lithium carbonate from salt brines that eliminates the traditional solar evaporation step. Traditonally, lithium brine is evaporated outdoors in large ponds and then processed. This is a time consuming process, vulnerable to elements such as rain or snow and associated with low recoveries of less than 50% with a massive environmental footprint requiring hundreds of acres of evaporation ponds. From the patent application:



Field of InventionThe present invention relates to methods for extracting lithium salts from salt brines. More particularly, the present invention relates to a process for treating lithium-bearing salt brines in order to rapidly produce lithium carbonate (along with other commercially useful products)."



The recovery process has been specifically designed for the highly mineralized brine associated with oilfield lithium brine and MGX's Alberta lithium property portfolio and proposes to reduce lithium brine evaporation times to less than one day, which represents a decrease of more than 99% over traditional solar evaporation techniques taking up to 18 months. The Company currently controls a land package of greater than 376,000 hectares of lithium-bearing brine properties throughout Alberta covering over 1m barrels a day (bpd) of salt brine production as a by-product to oil and gas production by operators.





The process is designed to operate in the oil and gas fields by integration with existing environmental and disposal systems whether stand alone or centralized environmental facilities, MGX is developing a scalable modular solution to the develoment of lithium and minerals extraction equipment. The Company has engaged Purlucid Solutions an advanced water purification company. The Company is currently integrating the MGX system into its proprietary water purification system and the pre-treatment of the brine to remove oil, colloid, and metals through patented nano-flotation and patented filtration technology. This provides a clean consistent flow of feestock for processing by MGX'S system. The water can then be recycled or potentially returned to the environment in a controlled release. There maybe a number of environmental benefits as a result of the processes.



About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals (CSE: XMG) is a diversified Canadian mining company engaged in the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in western Canada. The Company operates lithium, magnesium and silicon projects throughout British Columbia and Alberta. MGX recently released a maiden N.I. 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for its Driftwood Creek magnesium project, which outlined 8 million tonnes grading 43.31% magnesium oxide. In January the Company received a 20-year Mining Lease for Driftwood Creek. Additionally, the Company recently acquired the Sturgeon Lake lithium brine project in west-central Alberta, increasing the Company's lithium brine land position to over 376,000 hectares throughout the Province. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.mgxminerals.com.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements including the completion of the rights offering (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





MGX is involved in the acquisition and exploration of industrial mineral properties in Western Canada. MGX has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Driftwood Creek Magnesite Property located in the Golden mining district in southeast British Columbia. In addition to Driftwood Creek, MGX holds a portfolio of magnesite exploration properties in British Columbia. MGX's wholly owned subsidiary, Manto Gold Corp., is engaged in gold exploration and holds a right to acquire a 100% interest in the 10,000 ha. Fran Gold Property, located 20km southwest of Mount Milligan in central British Columbia.





