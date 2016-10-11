Marapharm appoints a Management Advisory Group (MAG) Member



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - November 10, 2016, Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. (Marapharm) announces that Bradley J. Dixon has accepted a position on the Management Advisory Group. Mr. Dixon is a trial and commercial litigation attorney based in Boise, Idaho. He has broad experience in counseling companies through a variety of commercial disputes and was selected as one of "America's Leading Lawyers for Business" by Chambers USA, 2013 - 2014. Mr. Dixon was named one of Idahos Leaders in the Law in 2015. "Marapharm plans to expand to many states and countries and it's really great to have Brad join us, his experience in law and licensing and corporate growth is a huge addition to MAG." said Linda Sampson, CEO. "and, I was interviewed recently on a radio program at: http://westbrookradio.com/2016/11/07/linda-sampson-ceo-marapharm-ventures-inc-mrphf-mdm/



Marapharm is updating and modernizing its management with the addition of a Management Advisory Group "MAG", consisting of up to 5 members. The purpose is to seek expertise and mentorship outside of Marapharm to add focus, meet with and encourage innovation. MAG will strengthen the operations of Marapharm in an economic manner, with input from experts in acquisitions, mergers, international financing, foreign markets, marketing, product development, risk management and sales techniques. MAG organizational structure encourages communication and involvement between all stakeholders. The board continues its mandate of providing direction to operations and corporate governance. MAG members will be provided stock options and or a monthly stipend. Marapharm CEO, Linda Sampson, is very supportive of adding the MAG level to Marapharm. Acknowledging Marapharms potential, it will be an innovative component to its management model.



Marapharm owns 300,000 square feet of medical marijuana licenses and land and facilities in WA and NV. and in Canada, about two and a half years ago, Marapharm applied to Health Canada for a MMPR (Production and Sales) license and has passed the necessary security clearances. The application is currently in the in-depth screening process. In September 2016, Health Canada contacted Marapharm with a provision to amend its application to allow for the new regulations, ACMPR.



Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.

Linda Sampson, CEO, 778-583-4476 info(at)marapharm.com



Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, the FSE nor the OTCQB® accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, may, will, project, should, believe, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.





