Airwheel R5 Smart Urban Electric Assist Bike Is Capable Of More Than Rider Can Imagine

As riding fans, they may have been bored with skate-boarding. Many of them have searched the market for long, and finally there is only one device that has caught their eyes.

(firmenpresse) - As riding fans, they have been following the electric self-balancing scooter industry for a long time. Being eco-friendly and low-carbon, it is a promising device fit for modern demand of environmental preservation. But the previous editions released by electric scooter producers are too mini for a giant man. Carrying a giant man, a normal scooter moves with much more labor and I as well feel uncomfortable in the confined space. The birth of Airwheel R5 electric assist bike has reignited their enthusiasm. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791543457986641921



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



When Airwheel R5 portable electric bike was available for order online, I instantly bought one. When I opened the package, I was astounded by the large size but light weight. It is mounted with two larger tires. The two large tires with 16inch wheel hub show the wildness of the device. Moreover, a 214.6WH battery capacity mounted on Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike with long life ensures the strong power. The metallic luster demonstrates its masculinity and fashion sense. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ



There are three different ride styles in Airwheel R5 electric moped bike, man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles and riders can alter the styles easily. In power-assisted mode, you can enjoy different gears bringing you different riding experience. Plus, the battery keeps working for longer time than a normal electric scooter. Protected by 8 circuit protections, it is more efficient and safer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



Just within the several days I got it, Ive taken my hefty fellow to many incredible places. The adjustable saddle improves the riding comfort and reduces fatigue during long time riding. Also, the main body, operating rod, handle bars and pedals can be folded. I stored Airwheel R5 citizen folding electric bike in my trunk and took it outside. I tried it on a rugged bumpy road. The large tires are so steady that they reduce my feeling of discomfort.





I live to challenge my limit and beat the odds. Now I intend to do more with my Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle.



